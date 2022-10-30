World’s Top 10 biggest internet companies! Read to know more

The technological world is growing at a speed compared to light. Everything now is under a small chip. There are stories of how companies gained success, but little do they know about the struggle behind them. Below are the world’s top companies over the internet and their success.

Alphabet Inc: It is the parent company of the most used search engine in the world “Google”. It is an American conglomerate holding company situated in Mountain View, California. It is a combination of multiple businesses operating differently under a corporate group that holds the securities of other companies.

Its sole purpose is to hold or own shares of other companies to build a corporate group. It became Google’s parent company on October 2, 2015, when Google’s restructuring was happening. It is the world’s third largest technology company after Apple and Samsung.

It came under the Big five American Information technology companies alongside Amazon, Apple, and Meta. It is known to be one of the most valuable companies. It was founded by Google founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The founders of Google declared their resignation from the executive role in December and it was filled by Sundar Pichai who is also the CEO of Google itself.

Founders remain as board members, controlling shareholders, and employees of Alphabet Inc. Google had a market cap of $1.59 trillion on August 15, 2022, and its total revenue was $257.64 billion in 2021. The search giant is the world leader in search, contextual advertising, and other online offerings.

Amazon: Amazon was launched in 1995. In its initial phase, it was just an online marketplace only for books but now it has expanded into a large number of different products and is the largest e-commerce company.

This American multinational technology company is focusing on many different fields like cloud computing, online advertising, digital, streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is also one of the most valuable brands and among the Big Five American Information Technology companies.

Jeff Bezos launched Amazon on July 5, 1994, from his garage in Bellevue, Washington. It has multiple subsidiaries under Amazon including AWS (Amazon Web Service) which concentrates on cloud computing and has the most market share of 33% among other competitors like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud with 21% and 10% respectively.

Meta: Meta Platform Inc. formerly known as Facebook Inc. is a multinational Conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. Meta owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It is also one of the most valuable companies and is considered one of the Big five American Information Technology companies.

It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg who is the CEO of Meta. It changed the company name from Facebook to Meta to “reflect its focusing on building the metaverse.” It refers to an integrated environment that links all the company products and services in one place.

Products of Meta include social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp other different products called Meta portal products provide video chats via WhatsApp and messenger. It automatically tracks and zooms on personal movements, Meta Quest, Horizon Worlds Mapillary, Workplace, Diem, Giphy, Oculus, Presize, and Kustomer.

Meta products and services collect user data for targeted advertising. The data says that in 2021 it generated 97.5% of its revenue from advertising only. It also has a stake of 9.99% in Jio platforms.

According to the report, Meta had a total market cap of $ 479.30 in August 2022 and revenue of about $117.93 billion in 2021. Meta acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion.

Tencent: It is based in China, situated in Shenzhen. A multinational entertainment Conglomerate and holding company. It has the largest video gaming industry in the world on its investment. The most popular Tencent Games is the subdivision of Tencent Interactive Entertainment Group (IEG) which made the most popular mobile Battle Royale Game PUBG and many other games. It is known for apps, online games, advertising, and messaging services like WeChat. It has a total market cap of $372.12 billion and revenue of around $82.57 billion.

Alibaba: Alibaba is a multinational tech company based in Zhejiang, China. It was founded by Jack Ma on 28 June 1999. It is one of the largest e-commerce companies. It features B2B, B2C, and C2C via web portals. It also has services like electronic payment services, shopping search engines, and cloud computing services.

In 2014 Alibaba's IPO became the world's largest IPO ever. The market Cap of Alibaba is of $250.87 billion on August 15, 2022, and its revenue was about $134.57 billion in the year 2022.

Salesforce.com (CRM): This giant in enterprise cloud computing and social enterprise solutions are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It had a market cap of $185.80 billion on August 15, 2022.18 In FY 2022, its total revenues were $26.49 billion. Salesforce. It is a cloud based software company that provides services like CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software and different applications like sales Cloud, service cloud, marketing cloud, analytics, and application development. Former Oracle Executive Marc Benioff founded Salesforce on Feb 3, 1999. Salesforce helps businesses in terms of marketing, software design, scaling, and customer service.

Its total revenue in the year 2022 was $26.49 billion and a market cap of $185.80 billion in August 2022.

Nasdaq-listed JD.com: It is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing. It is one of the largest B2C online platforms in China and a member of the Fortune Global 500.20 Its market cap was $86.90 billion on August 15, 2022. In 2021, its entire earnings were $149.33 billion.

Booking.com: It is an online travel company that lets users book reservations for restaurants, hotels, rental cars, airline tickets, safaris, cruises, and other travel services through booking.com, priceline.com, and agoda.com.23 It had a market cap of $65.20 billion on June 30, 2020.24 In 2019, its total revenues were $15.07 billion.

Netflix: It is the second Largest Entertainment Company in terms of market capitalization as of February 2022. It was founded by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in 1997 in California. It is the most famous OTT streaming platform. It has over 182 million subscribers from all over the planet. Initially, it was DVD rental and selling by mail business. It made a revenue of $29.7 billion in the year 2021 and a total market cap of $250.87 billion.

It provides video streaming via the internet. It has many different television series and its production is known as Netflix Originals.

Paypal: Paypal is a financial technology company that provides an online payment system where it supports online money transfer. It changes the way of traditional paper methods like checks and money orders with online money transfers with the help of credit cards or payment systems through the bank. It was founded as Paypal by various members in March 2000. It has a total market cap of 99.75 billion as of 2022 and revenue of about $ 25.37 billion as of 2021.

