Worried Bitcoin bull market is over? Just HODL!

Bitcoin has been the best performing asset in the last decade. No other thing has been even close to the same in terms of growth. And what you are worried about is a 50% drop? I would say don’t. The price history of Bitcoin suggests that crypto moves in a four-year cycle making new highs every time. And if you are one of those who bought at the top and are worried about the Bitcoin bull market is over, then just HODL. Even crypto experts have recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin will cross $300k by 2025. Note: This is not financial advice, and you should invest at your own discretion.

Invest money that you can spare for atleast 4 years as historical data shows crypto grows in a 4 year cycle.

If you can't #HODL don't buy! — Reshab Agarwal (@ReshabAgarwal4) July 16, 2021

Price prediction of Bitcoin

A recent study conducted by a crypto panel of experts suggested that the current price of Bitcoin is nowhere near its top. The comparison website Finder publishes a report saying that the price of BTC will touch $318,417 by December 2025. They did say that in the near term, there might be price swings, but we are taking a look at the bigger picture here. You might be wondering that why did they give such a specific number. This might be to add authenticity and make people trust the prediction. But overall, if you say then this price is justifiable as I think over the next decade it will happen.

But the panel of crypto experts are quite more bullish than me. Their 2030 price prediction is kind of the best-case scenario, but still, it’s too much. They said that the price of Bitcoin might touch $4.2 million per coin, but I don’t think it will be able to cross $1 million by 2030. As an investor, I do hope it does, but it’s kind of too good to be true. And you know what they say about that, “when its too good to be true, its generally not”.

One thing I completely agree with the panel is that they think BTC is undervalued now. Their calculations say that BTC will cross its ATH by 2021 end, but currently, it seems difficult.

Why does Bitcoin have such a high-upside potential?

You might have heard people saying that Bitcoin currently has the same number of users as the internet did in the beginning. That means what lies next could be a revolution in the financial industry and could change the global economy. With the increasing adoption and rising inflation, people will flock to Bitcoin like sheep in the near future. And there will be a time when there will be such high demand and low supply that Bitcoin will become a scarce asset. And this is why it has such high upside potential.

