Wow! Momo, the Kolkata-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain known for revolutionizing India’s fast food scene with its innovative momo offerings, is gearing up for a fresh funding round that could see it raise up to INR 150 crore. The bridge round is being led by Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional and Kamal Agrawal, a key promoter from the Haldiram’s group, with additional participation from family offices and high-net-worth individuals. The timing of this funding is crucial because Wow! Momo steps up its efforts for growth and strengthens its position in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and QSR industries.

Funding Structure and Strategic Investors:

The current bridge deal is being structured using convertible notes, with an estimated revenue of INR 130 crore to INR 150 crore. It is expected that the company’s next significant fundraising round would conclude by the third quarter of FY26, at which point the ultimate valuation will be decided. To oversee this next round, Wow! Momo hired investment bankers. The company hopes to raise between $75 million and $80 million, or roughly INR 600–700 crore.

Khazanah Nasional, which previously led a Rs 350 crore funding round in January 2024 at a valuation of INR 2,400 crore, continues to back Wow! Momo’s growth story. Kamal Agrawal, formerly associated with Haldiram’s Nagpur faction and now part of the merged Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd, brings not only capital but also deep expertise in the Indian snacks and QSR market. The participation of such well-known investors shows how confident Wow! Momo’s business plan and growth trajectory are.

Aggressive Expansion and Diversification:

Wow! Momo currently operates under four brands—Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken, and Wow! Kulfi—across 680 outlets nationwide. The company has ambitious plans to add 200–250 more outlets in the next 12–14 months, further cementing its position as a leading QSR chain in India. This rapid expansion is supported by the new funding, which will be pivotal in scaling operations and entering new markets.

Momo is making significant strides in the FMCG segment. The company has capitalized on the quick commerce boom by selling frozen momos and other packaged products through platforms like Zepto. Currently, Wow! Momo generates around INR 5 crore in monthly sales from frozen momos, with over half of these sales coming via quick commerce channels. The company expects its FMCG revenue to grow from INR 36–38 crore this year to INR 75 crore in the coming year.

Wow! Momo has launched Wow! Biryani on Zepto and is rolling out cup noodles inspired by bestsellers from Wow! China. These new product launches reflect the brand’s commitment to innovation and its strategy to diversify revenue streams amid changing consumer preferences.

Conclusion:

With this bridge round, Wow! Momo has now raised over INR 600 crore to date, solidifying its status as one of India’s most well-funded QSR startups. The company’s next major fundraising round, targeted for closure by the end of 2025, is expected to bring in substantial capital, further accelerating its growth plans.

The backing from Khazanah and Haldiram’s Agrawal, along with participation from other prominent investors, not only provides Wow! Momo with the financial muscle to expand but also validates its business strategy. As the company continues to innovate, scale, and diversify, it is poised to play a leading role in shaping the future of India’s QSR and FMCG landscape.