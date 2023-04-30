Wynn Resorts to Build $3.9 Billion Gaming Oasis in Abu Dhabi

Wynn Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality and gaming companies, has announced plans to build a new $3.9 billion gaming resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The luxury resort will be located in the city of Abu Dhabi and is expected to open its doors in 2027.

The resort will be spread over a 282-acre site on the west coast of Yas Island and will feature a 1,500-room hotel, a convention center, a shopping mall, and a wide range of entertainment and leisure facilities. The centerpiece of the resort will be a state-of-the-art casino offering a wide range of table games, slots, and other gaming options.

In a statement, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said that the company was excited to bring its unique brand of hospitality and entertainment to the UAE, which is widely regarded as a global hub for business, tourism, and leisure. Maddox added that the resort would feature some of the most innovative and exciting amenities in the industry, and would be designed to cater to the needs of a diverse range of guests, from business travelers to families and gaming enthusiasts.

The announcement of the new resort comes at a time when the UAE is actively seeking to diversify its economy and attract more visitors to the country. In recent years, the UAE has invested heavily in the development of world-class tourism infrastructure, including luxury hotels, theme parks, and entertainment venues. The country is also home to some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world.

Wynn Resorts is no stranger to the Middle East, having previously operated a casino in Macau, China, and explored the possibility of opening a resort in Japan. The company is widely regarded as a pioneer in the gaming and hospitality industry, with a reputation for excellence and innovation.

The announcement of the new resort has been greeted with enthusiasm by industry analysts, who see it as a sign of the growing importance of the Middle East in the global gaming and hospitality market. With its world-class amenities and prime location, the Wynn Resorts gaming resort in Abu Dhabi is expected to attract visitors from all over the world and help to cement the UAE’s reputation as a top destination for business and leisure.

The project is being developed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADDHC), a strategic investment firm owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. Commenting on the project, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADDHC, said: “This project is a significant milestone in our efforts to diversify the economy of Abu Dhabi and create new opportunities for growth and development. We are delighted to partner with Wynn Resorts, a world-renowned leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, to bring this innovative and exciting project to fruition.”

The new resort is also expected to create thousands of new jobs in Abu Dhabi, providing employment opportunities across a wide range of sectors, from hospitality and gaming to retail and entertainment. In addition, it is expected to boost the local economy by attracting new investment and driving growth in the tourism industry.

The announcement of the new Wynn Resorts gaming resort in Abu Dhabi comes as the global gaming industry continues to experience strong growth, driven by increasing demand from consumers and rising levels of disposable income in emerging markets. According to industry analysts, the global gaming market is expected to reach a value of $565 billion by 2022, up from $472 billion in 2020.

The announcement of the new resort has been met with enthusiasm by investors, with shares in Wynn Resorts rising by 3.5% following the announcement. The company’s stock has risen by more than 50% since the start of the year, buoyed by strong earnings growth and positive sentiment in the gaming industry.

Overall, the new Wynn Resorts gaming resort in Abu Dhabi is expected to be a major new addition to the global gaming and hospitality industry, bringing together the best of luxury, entertainment, and innovation to create a world-class destination for visitors from all over the world. With its prime location, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class amenities, the resort is set to be a game-changer in the global gaming and hospitality market, and a major contributor to the growth and development of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

