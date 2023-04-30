Ford CEO Jim Farley warns Tesla’s design may be losing appeal

Ford CEO Jim Farley has offered his opinion on a potential strategic weakness of his company’s chief competitor, Tesla. While acknowledging Tesla’s pioneering role in the automotive industry and its unique design language that has inspired a renaissance in car design, Farley believes that Tesla’s style is becoming stale and losing its appeal, particularly in the case of the Tesla Model 3, which has received criticism for its lack of significant updates since its launch six years ago. Speaking to Business Insider, Farley highlighted the importance of product freshness, cautioning that once a product becomes commoditized, pricing premiums can quickly erode. He stated that he believes Tesla may soon have to face this challenge, and warned that losing pricing premium is a “really dangerous thing.”

Farley drew a parallel with Ford’s own experience in the early days of the automotive industry, noting that the company was criticized at the time for not updating its Model A while its competitor Chevrolet was already introducing newer iterations of its competing vehicles. Tesla has been the dominant player in the electric vehicle market for several years, but it faces increasing competition from established automakers like Ford that are ramping up their electric vehicle offerings. By highlighting a potential weakness in Tesla’s product strategy, Farley is signaling that Ford aims to position itself as a serious challenger in the electric vehicle space.

Price war risk

Ford CEO Jim Farley raised concerns over Tesla’s pricing strategy, suggesting that CEO Elon Musk is risking a price war with his constant price adjustments. Farley cautioned that while price reductions may drive short-term sales, it could harm the long-term value of the product and erode brand equity. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a pricing premium and product freshness, highlighting the potential dangers of commoditization in the automotive industry. Farley also acknowledged the challenges facing Ford as it ramps up its electric vehicle production. With a goal of reaching an annual production capacity of 600,000 EVs by the end of this year, Ford is positioning itself as a serious player in the electric vehicle market. Farley noted that achieving EV profitability is a key objective and that Ford’s massive production ramp will give it a head start compared to traditional rivals.

The automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation as automakers shift towards electrification, and competition is intensifying. Ford’s ambitious electric vehicle production targets signal its determination to become a leader in the space, and Farley’s comments about Tesla’s potential weaknesses suggest that the company sees Tesla as a key competitor. As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Ford and other automakers navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

EV production goals

In its 2023 Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report, Ford announced that it is on course to achieve its ambitious goals of producing 600,000 electric vehicles (EVs) this year and 2 million by 2026. The company has made significant global investments, totaling over $50 billion from 2022 to 2026, in developing and manufacturing EVs and batteries to drive this progress. Ford has already made notable strides in the EV sector with successful models such as the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. The company has ramped up production of these models and is planning to produce 150,000 units of the all-electric pickup truck per year. Leveraging the popularity of its established nameplates, Ford is targeting its loyal customer base to generate more interest in EVs.

In addition to its production goals, Ford has also committed to achieving carbon neutrality no later than 2050 across its vehicles, operations, and supply chain. The company’s sustained investment in EVs and battery technology, coupled with its focus on sustainability, highlights its commitment to building a greener future.

