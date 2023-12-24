Allegations of Unfulfilled Bonus Promises

In a very recent development in the legal world, X Corp, formerly and more commonly recognized as Twitter, is facing a significant setback. A federal judge made a ruling on Friday that X Corp has breached contracts by failing to fulfill promised bonuses totaling millions of dollars. The ruling is a direct result of the lawsuit which was filed by Mark Schobinger, the former senior director of compensation at Twitter, who resigned from Elon Musk’s company in May.

Breach of Contract Allegations

Schobinger’s lawsuit, initiated in June, asserts a breach of contract by Twitter. The core contention is that, both before and after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year, the company committed to providing its employees with 50% of their targeted 2022 bonuses. However, these assurances were not upheld, resulting in a breach of contractual obligations.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who presided over the case, dismissed Twitter’s attempt to throw the lawsuit out of the court. Chhabbria stated that Schobinger had presented a plausible breach of contract claim under California law and was covered by a bonus plan. The judge also stated that, in adhering to the conditions outlined by Twitter, the agreement to compensate Schobinger became a binding contract under California law. Consequently, Twitter’s failure to fulfill this commitment is considered a violation of the established contract.

X Corp’s Legal Defense

In response to the ruling, X Corp, now under the ownership of Elon Musk, has chosen not to comment at this time. Despite lacking a media relations office, the company did not respond immediately to requests for comments made to its X account beyond regular business hours.

Twitter’s legal team, in their defense, argued that the company’s commitment was solely oral and did not constitute a legally binding contract. Additionally, they contended that Texas law should govern the case. However, Judge Chhabria dismissed these arguments, affirming that California law was applicable and refuting Twitter’s counterclaims.

Ongoing Legal Challenges for X Corp

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition, X Corp has become embroiled in a series of legal challenges initiated by former employees and executives. Musk’s restructuring initiatives, which included a significant reduction in the workforce, have resulted in a wave of lawsuits against the company.

These legal actions encompass a broad range of allegations, spanning from claims of age and gender discrimination to accusations of failing to provide advance notice of mass layoffs. Notably, X Corp vehemently denies any wrongdoing in these cases.

As X Corp grapples with the aftermath of multiple legal battles, the recent ruling by Judge Chhabria represents a substantial blow to the company. The breach of contract allegations, coupled with the broader legal challenges, shed light on the intricacies surrounding Elon Musk’s transformation of the social media giant. As the legal proceedings continue to unfold, X Corp faces the formidable task of addressing and resolving these issues, with potential implications for the company’s reputation and legal standing in the future.