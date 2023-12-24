This Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon, introduced in Generation VII, takes on the form of an ancient sand statue, dwelling in the vastness of sandpits and caves. With its round shape and brown hue, Sandygast stands out as a peculiar and fascinating addition to the Pokemon universe. In this guide, we’ll explore the secrets of Sandygast, its evolution into Palossand, and the unique journey to obtaining these elusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Sandygast, the strange Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon, reappears from the shadows of Generation VII. Its appearance, identical to that of an ancient sand sculpture, captivates trainers with its unique charm. Despite its initially small size, Sandygast possesses the intriguing ability to expand its sandy form by absorbing moisture from its surroundings. This peculiar Pokemon is often found lurking in sandy areas, including beaches, deserts, and even underground caves.

What sets Sandygast apart is its predatory nature. The Pokemon have been observed trapping humans and other Pokemon within a ring of sand-bound spheres, creating a terrifying scene. Although its exterior may seem fierce and intimidating, Sandygast holds mysteries that extend beyond its appearance.

Sandygast and Palossand in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sandygast, with its peculiar characteristics, plays a unique role in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet roster. The journey to obtaining Palossand, its evolved form, is not as straightforward as one might think. Palossand, despite not being the most popular Pokemon, boasts tools that can make it a formidable force under specific circumstances.

Evolving Sandygast into Palossand requires a patient approach. Unlike some Pokemon that evolve through conventional means such as leveling up or using evolution stones, Sandygast demands a bit more time and effort. The evolution process simply entails keeping Sandygast in the party until it reaches level 42, with no additional requirements regarding move sets or battle history.

Where to find Sandygast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To embark on the journey of evolution, trainers need to locate Sandygast in its natural habitat. Sandygast predominantly resides in sandy areas, with beaches, deserts, and caves being its favored environments. For trainers seeking a convenient location, Levincia offers an accessible beach early in the gym narrative. Alternatively, the southeast corner of the map or the beaches of Porto Marinada provides ample opportunities to encounter Sandygast.

Evolving Sandygast into Palossand

The evolution of Sandygast into Palossand occurs at level 42. Trainers need to nurture Sandygast in their party, allowing it to accumulate experience until it reaches the desired threshold. Additionally, Palossand can also be captured on a specific beach near Casseroya Lake, adding an alternative method for those seeking this formidable Pokemon.

Is Palossand a powerful Pokemon?

Palossand, with its impressive evolved form, may not be the most popular choice for the main story in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Despite its respectable bulk and a solid 100 base Sp. Attack stat, its low Speed stat poses challenges during the storyline. Running away from battles becomes tricky unless equipped with a Smoke Ball, adding an element of annoyance for trainers.

However, Palossand shines in specific scenarios, particularly in ranked battle teams and certain raids. With proper setup, such as utilizing Trick Room and Sandstorm, Palossand’s low speed stat transforms into an advantage. Its Sand Veil ability becomes active, and moves like Earth Power and Shadow Ball create a potent combination.

In the vast world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the journey to evolve Sandygast into Palossand presents both challenges and rewards. Trainers must navigate sandy terrains, explore beaches, and patiently nurture Sandygast to witness its transformation into the formidable Palossand. While not the ideal choice for the main story, Palossand’s unique abilities make it a valuable asset in specific battle scenarios.