A Fresh Update for Social Media Platform X

In its latest update, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, unveiled a new calling feature. While aimed at fostering better user engagement, this addition has stirred significant concerns within various circles, particularly regarding privacy and safety.

Default Setting Raises Alarms

Upon updating, X automatically activates a new setting for users, allowing others to make calls to their profiles and view location details such as town, city, or postcode. This alteration has triggered apprehension among liberty groups and digital rights advocates, who fear the potential consequences, particularly for vulnerable individuals.

Backlash from Rights Advocates

Leading organizations like the Open Rights Group and Big Brother Watch have swiftly condemned X’s move, labeling it as “deeply concerning” and “a serious misstep.” They emphasize the paramount importance of safeguarding user privacy and security, especially concerning the disclosure of personal information.

Revealing IP Addresses

The implementation of this feature by X unveils users’ IP addresses during calls. These unique numerical identifiers, assigned to internet-connected devices, have the potential to divulge users’ precise physical locations, including their town, city, or postcode. Such revelations could pave the way for ‘doxxing,’ a troubling practice of exposing individuals’ private information without consent.

Uncertainty Surrounds Rollout and Accessibility

The exact timeline of this feature’s rollout remains shrouded in uncertainty. While some users stumbled upon the update on X’s website, the platform provided no clear indication regarding the visibility of IP addresses until later. Additionally, users have reported challenges in disabling the feature, encountering errors or restrictions, particularly when accessing X via desktop.

Restrictions on Call Accessibility

X has enforced limitations on who can initiate calls to a user’s profile, mandating prior messaging interaction. While previously reserved for premium users, this audio feature’s recent expansion has sparked concerns about potential misuse and its implications for user privacy.

Real-World Ramifications

Mahsa Alimardani, a digital rights researcher, underscores the grave implications of this change, especially in regions governed by oppressive regimes. She stresses the critical role of online anonymity for activists and dissidents, expressing fears that exposing IP addresses could imperil lives.

Echoes of Concern from Advocacy Groups

Abby Burke from the Open Rights Group echoes these apprehensions, chastising X for prioritizing profit over user safety. Mark Johnson from Big Brother Watch implores the platform to reassess the feature’s design to safeguard user privacy and security effectively.

Urgent Call for Action

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, emphasize the urgency for X to revisit its policies to align with human rights standards. The Information Commissioner’s Office underscores the imperative for platforms to implement robust data protection measures and ensure users are adequately informed about privacy implications.

Security Concerns Extend Beyond Calling Feature

X faces further scrutiny regarding its handling of crash reports on its iOS app. Security researchers have uncovered instances where the app continues to share crash reports with third-party services, despite users opting out of such data sharing. This breach raises additional questions about the platform’s commitment to user privacy.

As criticism mounts against X for its recent feature updates and privacy lapses, users are urged to remain vigilant about their online security. The platform finds itself under increasing pressure to address these concerns and prioritize user privacy over profit motives.