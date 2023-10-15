After making groundbreaking contributions to space travel and electric vehicles, Elon Musk has set his sights on an ambitious new venture: creating “X the everything app.” This digital platform, formerly known as Twitter, aims to be a one-stop destination for a myriad of activities that users typically perform on their smartphones, including banking, video streaming, messaging, voice calls, gaming, and, of course, the art of sharing memes and thoughts online.

Seeking Inspiration from WeChat

While Musk’s vision for “X the everything app” may be unique, his inspiration isn’t. He openly acknowledged that WeChat, the comprehensive Chinese app under Tencent’s stewardship, served as the blueprint for his project. WeChat offers a wide range of services within a single platform, such as bill payments, shopping, dating, social networking, remote collaboration, food delivery, and content consumption.

“X, the Everything App”: The Challenges of Replicating WeChat in the West

Despite Musk’s ambition to replicate WeChat’s success in a Western context, experts remain skeptical about its feasibility. Graham Webster, the editor of Stanford University’s DigiChina project, has raised concerns about the fundamental differences between the Chinese market and the Western audience. Building a similar platform in the West may not be as straightforward as it seems.

The Western Tech Giants’ Quest for an “X the Everything App”

Musk’s vision aligns with the goals of other tech giants in the West. Apple and Google, for instance, provide users with the convenience of using a single account for multiple online services. These tech titans offer a suite of products and services that enable users to work and play within their ecosystems seamlessly. Meta (formerly Facebook) has also entered the race to create a comprehensive digital environment, although with varying degrees of success.

The Promise and Peril of the “X the Everything App”

The concept of an “everything app” promises unparalleled convenience. A single login grants access to various subscriptions, platforms, web stores, and software applications. However, the implications of such comprehensive platforms extend beyond convenience and could have far-reaching effects on democracy.

Tech Platforms as Governance Institutions

Many researchers now view major tech companies as de facto institutions involved in governance. Tech platforms wield substantial power over what information people access, influencing their perceptions of reality. As Shoshanna Zuboff, author of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism,” argues, the concentration of economic power leads to the concentration of governance and social power within these platforms.

In both Europe and the United States, tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Google are regarded as regulators within the sectors they dominate. For instance, the App Store, under Apple’s control, effectively acts as a regulatory body in the digital economy. Similarly, Instagram and TikTok influence the behavior of influencers on their platforms, while Google’s SEO rules guide web publishers’ content.

The Western WeChat

The Chinese platform WeChat, often hailed as the Western WeChat’s inspiration, seamlessly integrates various functions within one app. It caters to nearly 1.3 billion users, offering services that span personal and professional aspects of life. However, replicating WeChat’s success in the West proves to be a complex endeavor, given cultural and regulatory differences.

A Framework of Governance

WeChat’s power lies in the framework it provides, shaping the daily experiences and interactions of its users. In China, the government has harnessed this platform to administer the nation effectively. The centralization of digital ecosystems like WeChat inadvertently grants them governance functions.

The increasing size and influence of digital platforms redefine them as more than just tech companies; they are becoming governance institutions. These platforms significantly impact individual choices, societal behaviors, and, ultimately, the functioning of democracy.

Elon Musk’s vision for “X the everything app” resonates with his overarching goal of reshaping society. His ventures into space travel and electric vehicles are part of a broader effort to save humanity from various existential threats. Similarly, other tech giants are shaping the digital landscape to align with their vision of how the world should operate.

While these digital ecosystems promise enhanced convenience and efficiency, they also have the potential to shape the way people perceive reality. Tech companies are no longer merely businesses; they wield the governance functions typically associated with governments. As these platforms expand and encompass more aspects of life, their influence on governance continues to grow.

As tech companies aim to create comprehensive “everything apps,” the line between tech innovation and governance becomes increasingly blurred. The decisions made within these platforms are now integral to society’s daily functioning, challenging traditional models of governance.

The race for an “everything app” is not just a competitive business endeavor but also a transformative shift in how society is organized and governed. While the promises of convenience are enticing, the potential implications for democracy and governance are profound.

As Elon Musk and other tech visionaries embark on the quest to create all-encompassing digital ecosystems, the implications for society, governance, and democracy are far-reaching. The convergence of capitalism, governance, and innovation is reshaping the world, as tech companies increasingly influence the way people live, work, and interact in the digital age. The future of digital ecosystems may hold the key to how we experience reality and engage in the governance of our lives.