With its monster designs that are eerily identical to one another, Palworld dubbed “Pokémon with guns” has become one of the largest releases in gaming history in just three weeks after its premiere. The question of whether Palworld is a Pokémon knockoff is still being argued by gamers and Nintendo’s legal team, but one thing that cannot be discussed is the fact that Microsoft will continue to support the game because of its enormous popularity. Palworld’s developers, Pocketpair, have revealed that Xbox will be collaborating directly with them to provide the resources required to maintain the pace of the monster survival game. This announcement was made in a recent blog post on Xbox Wire

In the blog post, Xbox stated

“On Xbox’s part, we’re working with Pocketpair to help provide support for Xbox versions of the game. We’re providing support to enable dedicated servers, offering engineering resources to help with GPU and memory optimization, speeding up the process to make Palworld updates available for players, and working with the team to optimize the title for our platform. “

Following the developer Pocketpair’s announcement on January 19 that Palworld had over 19 million gamers worldwide across all platforms, this news was released. Palworld, with over 7 million players and a daily peak of just under 3 million, is the largest third-party launch in Game Pass history, according to the Xbox Wire.

Success of Palworld

The success of Palworld extends beyond Xbox as well. With 2,101,867 players at its height, Palworld surpassed all other games as the second most played title on Steam ever, according to SteamDB. Palworld is now ranked third amongst the most played games in the history of the site, after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Counter-Strike 2.

Xbox Wire was told by Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe

“The response from fans has been tremendous and it’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld. This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we’re gathering while in Game Preview will allow us to continue to improve the experience for Pal Tamers across all platforms.”

For Xbox users of Palworld, who have found the game to be a little less engaging on the system than it is on PC, this news couldn’t have come at a better time. The Xbox and Microsoft Store versions of Palworld aren’t quite as polished as the Steam version, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a ton of fun, according to our review. You can’t nickname your cherished Pals, the performance is clearly inferior, the audio problems are very noticeable, and you can only play with a considerably smaller number of buddies.”

Xbox Game pass holders unable to play with PC users

Xbox Game Pass holders are now limited to playing Palworld exclusively with other Xbox users; they are unable to play with PC users who have the game downloaded on Steam. However, that can soon alter. The problem of the game’s lack of dedicated servers on consoles will also persist.