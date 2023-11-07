On Tuesday, Elon Musk – the billionaire entrepreneur – announced that he will personally look into the recent disconnection of Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation from X (previously known as Twitter). In collaboration with CEO Linda Yaccarino, Musk had previously revealed that they plan to gradually expand X’s capabilities, transforming it into an “everything app” for all purposes, including social networking, dating, online streaming, video and audio calling, finance, and much more. However, on November 13th, Sony PlayStation announced that X support for its PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) had come to an end, meaning that users are no longer able to directly share images and videos between X and PlayStation devices. This followed Microsoft’s discontinuation of Xbox video sharing from PCs and consoles to X back in April. Additionally, video game company Blizzard has also discontinued support for X.
Xbox and PlayStation notifies their users on X
Whenever PlayStation customers switch on their systems, they will get an important message. Surprisingly, it announced that PlayStation will discontinue the X/Twitter connection. In summary, customers of the PS4 and PS5 will have to say goodbye to X on November 13. This is a significant change because this tool provided an accessible and simple way to distribute PlayStation content. Previously, users would post within the game video clips and screenshots to social media.
Playstation Correspondent said;
“As of November 13, 2023, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles will no longer support integration with X (formerly known as Twitter).” This includes viewing any content published on X on PS5/PS4, as well as posting and viewing content, trophies, and other gameplay-related actions on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or linking an X account to do so). Click here for information on how to distribute PS5 game grabs, and here for PS4 game captures.”
Xbox users began to realize last week that they could no longer share video game clips on Twitter. Previously, the capability was embedded straight into the console, allowing players to record gaming and post their best moments directly to the social networking platform.
“We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows,” the official Xbox Twitter account explained in response to a few gamers who noted the removal of Twitter sharing. “You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS.”
According to Xbox, an additional removal from the Game Bar available on Windows computers, which offers similar screen recording and social media sharing functionality, has been announced.
Possible Reason for Discontinuation of X
PlayStation has not yet provided an official response to the public’s inquiries about an upcoming change, but sources speculate that it may be related to recent modifications made to X’s API. This is quite likely, as Xbox had previously announced earlier this year that they were discontinuing their X integration for the same reason. Researchers and large corporations widely use the API provided by X, as it offers important information such as the platform’s trending discussions. Approximately 17,500 scholarly articles have utilized data from the API, as reported by Wired. However, in March 2023, Elon Musk announced that the API would be behind a significant paywall. Access to a small bundle with 50 million tweets now costs $42,000 per month.
The loss of integration is a hindrance to X’s objective of becoming a prominent streaming network comparable to major platforms such as YouTube. Because PlayStation and Xbox are the two top game platforms, removing integration will make it inconvenient for console owners to miss out on X.