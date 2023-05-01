Xbox Game Pass May 2023 Games: Redfall and More New Releases Joining the Lineup

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a lot to look forward to in May 2023, as the service is set to receive several exciting new games, including the highly anticipated Redfall. This month’s additions are all focused on new releases, which is great news for those who enjoy playing the latest games as soon as they become available.

The Xbox Game Pass service has been doing well lately in terms of adding high-quality games on their day of release. This has added a lot of value to the program and May’s additions are sure to be no exception. While some games are removed from the library each month to make room for new ones, the official list for what is leaving in May has not been announced yet. However, many online sources are predicting that SnowRunner and Maneater will be leaving during May as they have both been on Game Pass for two years this month.

The list of games joining the service in May 2023 includes:

Ravenlok (May 4, Console, PC, Cloud): An indie title that combines action and survival horror elements.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (May 11, Console, PC): A Japanese-style RPG that follows a group of children as they pilot a giant tank in a battle against an enemy army.

Amnesia: The Bunker (May 23, Console): A psychological horror game that puts players in the shoes of a character who wakes up in an underground bunker with no memory of how they got there.

Railway Empire 2 (May 25, Console, PC): A simulation game that challenges players to build and manage their own railway empire.

Farworld Pioneers (May 30, Console, PC): A sci-fi game that combines survival elements with base building and exploration.

Redfall is the big title for May 2023 and is an open-world FPS vampire game. However, the game is already facing some issues, including problems with its mechanics for hosting online co-op multiplayer and other features, as well as struggling to provide the frame rates advertised. The developers have announced that a performance update will be added post-launch to address these issues. Despite these hurdles, the game has a lot of potential, and if it successfully builds on its novel ideas and qualities, it could overcome the release day bumps.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can begin preparing their Xbox for the upcoming releases, and while they wait to jump into their most anticipated game on this list, they can check out some of the best Xbox Series X games and other games on the service with the Xbox Game Pass games list.

