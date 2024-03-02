Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have a short window of time to play three games that Microsoft just revealed will be departing the service in March 2024. Some of the titles saying goodbye to the membership program are the well-liked JRPG adventure Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and the more overlooked snowboarding title Shredders. These games will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass, according to Pure Xbox, which dates the removal to March 15, 2024. Nonetheless, before their removal from the site, players will still have the opportunity to buy them for a minimum of 20% less.

Although the departure of titles from Xbox Game Pass is always disheartening, anticipation is building for the next arrivals. As the first Activision Blizzard title to be added to the service, Diablo 4 is one noteworthy forthcoming release. With Microsoft adding new and fascinating material to its portfolio, gamers can anticipate more exhilarating experiences. Let us know in the comments section below whether you’re a fan of these outgoing titles or if you have any ideas on why they were taken off of Xbox Game Pass.

Fraser offers his knowledge and opinions on gaming. Fraser is an enthusiastic gamer who loves sports games on Xbox and Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series. Readers may relate to Fraser’s distinct take on gaming and sports because he is a Walsall FC supporter.

About the Games Leaving Game Pass in March

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

The action-adventure simulation video game Hardspace: Shipbreaker was created by Blackbird Interactive and released by Focus Entertainment. The player assumes the role of a shipbreaker in the game, investigating and disassembling abandoned spaceships to find valuable minerals while also handling labor relations concerns inside their organization. Early access to the game was made available for Windows users in June 2020, and the full release followed in May 2022. When the game was released, reviews were largely good. September 2022 saw the release of versions for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Level-5 is the developer of the action role-playing game Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn, which debuted on the Nintendo DS in Japan in December 2010, has been much improved in this game. November 2011 saw its PlayStation 3 debut in Japan, and in January 2013, Namco Bandai Games brought it to the West. September 2019 saw the Nintendo Switch version of it published as well. In September 2019, a remastered version was made available for Windows and PlayStation 4, and in September 2022, it was made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Shredders

Shredders is a snowboarding experience on enormous mountains with cutting-edge technology and badass physics. Because multiplayer is ingrained in the game, you may either explore the huge mountain range alone or with buddies to find the greatest locations. Shredders relies on your memory to do its numerous combinations of flips, spins, and grabs because it lacks a command list that would explain all of its abilities. The game’s loading screen provides helpful hints to fill in the blanks, but because of the Xbox’s SSD, these tips load so quickly you hardly see them.