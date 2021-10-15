Xbox Series X mini fridge Pre-Order details

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X mini fridge will cost buyers $99.99 and it will be available for pre-orders in the US, UK, Canada, and Europe starting October 19. According to a new Xbox blog post, a real mini-fridge that looks almost like the next-gen console will hold up to 12 cans of your favorite beverages, two shelves, a door for your favorite snacks, and so on. The Xbox X mini-fridge costs $99.99 (£89.99) and is available to pre-order in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and elsewhere from October 19.

It all started as memes as the Xbox revealed that it is preparing to release a mini-refrigerator model of the Xbox console in 2021. While Microsoft has poked fun at the fridge-shaped shape of its new Xbox Series X console since its launch, the circle has come full circle with the new Xbox Mini-refrigerator, which can be pre-ordered next week. Promotional material from the fridge mentions the cooling architecture of the Xbox series X, so let’s imagine that it will do a good job of keeping things cool. It also rolls out with the ability to carry up to 12 cans of Tall Boy lemonade and energy drinks as well as two mini-shelf snacks.

Developed in partnership with Ukonic, the mini-fridge is similar to the Xbox X series, has LEDs, can hold up to 12 cans of your favorite beer or beverage, has a USB port to charge your devices, and is equipped with a DC power supply so you can use your refrigerator on the go. There is no form of purchase yet in Spain, but Xbox said it will be available through Game Stop in Europe, Micromania, Tynk, and Amazon.

