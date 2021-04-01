Xiaomi India CEO Confirms The Launch For Mi 11 Ultra In India On 23rd Of April

A few days after its official unveil, Mi 11 Ultra’s India official launch was already confirmed in China. The Mi 11 Ultra will be launched on April 23, Xiaomi India notes. Here is everything you should know about the India Launch for Mi 11 Ultra phone with its specification.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a 3x rear photo setup, which offers 120x digital zoom. In addition to the E4 AMOLED curved sides, it highlights the time and other data on the front, with a secondary touch display on the rear.

Mi 11 Ultra – India Launch

Manu Kumar Jain, MD Xiaomi India, has today taken Twitter to confirm Mi 11 Ultra is scheduled to launch in India in late April. At a virtual launch event, scheduled for 23 April, the company will launch the device in India. The teaser picture shows the gadget in its full glory, called “The Superphone.”

Mi 11 Ultra – Specification

The Mi 11 Ultra started in China on March 29 together with the Mi 11 Pro. It arrives with such a Quad HD+ AMOLED 6.81-inch screen with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a sample rate of 480Hz touch. The table is 3200 x 1440p in resolution and has a maximum brightness of 1550nits. It also has Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus certification.

Under its heart, the Mi 11 Ultra bundles up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 511 GB of UFS 3.1 capacity in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. A new phase-moving cooling mechanism has also been integrated to combat thermal problems.

The Mi 11 Ultra is a 20MP selfie camera on the front, coming to the cameras. On the rear, the newly announced 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor is the main lens with a 3-chamber configuration.

A 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens with a 128-degree FOV and 48MP periscope lens with 120x optical zoom is also present in the humorous camera module at the rear.

Now the device’s little secondary monitor right next to the camera lenses is the most fascinating feature. When the user takes selfies with the back cameras, it serves as a viewfinder. Besides, it can be used on an on-display basis, and calls may be received or declined by users, battery charge information, and other information.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also said to come with a massive 5,000 mAh supporting 67W high-speed, fast-charging battery and 67W fast-charge wireless. The Xiaomi computer is the first to get an IP68 certification for water and dust safety.

Mi 11 Ultra – When Will It Be Available To Purchase In India?

There are currently no leaks for the Mi 11 Ultra’s Indian pricing. Besides, we are uncertain whether the company plans to introduce its flagship smartphone regular and Pro models to India. Here is everything you should know about the India launch for Mi 11 Ultra with specification details. Keep tuned to our site for more updates.

Must Read: Realme Launched New Realme GT Neo In China With 120HZ AMOLED Screen, Powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC.