Realme Launched New Realme GT Neo In China With 120HZ AMOLED Screen, Powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC

Following the launch of Realme GT 5G in China, Realme GT Neo was introduced as the second telephone in the Realme GT series. The MediaTek Dimension 1200 SoC and a triple rear camera system are supplied by Realme GT Neo.

It has a hole-punch cutout and slender bezels all over the selfie camera. For Realme GT Neo, there are three color choices, as well as three RAM and storage settings. The telephone has a high refresh rate monitor and fast charging assistance.

As an alternative to an increasing number of Snapdragon 870 SoC chipset tablets, the GT Neo. MediaTek maintains that the 3.0 GHz maximum Dimension 1200’s speed and its 6nm nature adds to the competitive edge of its new premium (although polycarbonate-flavored).

Realme GT Neo – Detailed Specification And Features

The Realme GT Neo includes a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display of 6.43 inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a sample rate of 360Hz.

The monitor has a resolution of 2400 / 1080pixels, a 100% color gamut support DCI-P3, and a maximum luminosity of 1200nits. A 16MP punch-hole snapper can also be found on the front.

About the cameras, the GT Neo is not a game or performance-based smartphone, but rather a camera-focused computer. The unit thus features a three-photo system with a Sony IMX682 main 64MP sensor.

An ultra-wide 8MP Lens and a 2MP macro sensor are both available on the rear. Surprisingly, although its rivals sell four-camera configurations, the enterprise only rockets a triple camera module for its flagship products.

The Realme GT Neo carries under the hood the octa-core dimensions 1200 soC, the first 6nm chipset for MediaTek. It contains three RAM+storage settings, the top 12GB of RAM models, and the UFS 3.1 file size 256GB.

The unit carries a 4,500mAh battery with a 50W rapid charging aid to fuel the internals. Also, 5G networking, dual SIM and GT mode, and VC Cooling technology are used in the fight against thermal problems.

It is available in three shades – Final Fantasy, Silver Geek, and Black Hacker. The new Realme 2.0 UI is running out of the box on Android 11.

Likewise, the OEM advertises it as a “gaming” screen, which will go well for its “dual graphite” cooling system, along with a vapor-chamber. However, Realme has allowed the Neo to hold a power stain in its cabinet at this higher cost.

Having said that, there is no question also about the style of a telephone (with more holographic accent in 8 and 8) and colorways (with names such as “Final Fantasy,” “Hacker,” “Black” and “Geek” Silver)

When Will Realme GT Neo Be Available In India?

Also, the computer was found, as stated recently by tipster Mukul Sharma, in the Indian IMEI database and the Indian Standards Bureau (BIS) websites. So, the new Realme GT Neo might soon launch in India Keep tuned for further updates.

Realme GT Neo – Expected Pricing

The baseline of the Realme GT Neo version with 6GB RAM and 128GB of warehouse supplied with the price tag of CNY 1,799 which is converted to INR will be Rs. 20,099 is available for price and availability.

The higher-end models priced in CNY 1,999 which is converted to INR will be Rs 22,299 and the last variant is priced under CNY 2,299 which converted to INR to Rs 25,699 will be priced in the 8GB+ 128GB and 12 GB plus 256GB versions.

