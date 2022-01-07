Xiaomi launches 11i & 11i HyperCharge featuring 120W fast charging

Xiaomi has launched two new mid-range smartphones in 2022: the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The important feature is the Hypercharge’s 120-minute rapid charging, which the manufacturer says can provide a full charge in only 15 minutes. Let’s take a look at some of Xiaomi’s most recent phones.

Specification and features for Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge have nearly identical specs, with the exception of charging rates and battery capacity. The Hypercharge model comes with a 120W charger and a smaller 4500 mAh dual-battery, whilst the 11i comes with a 67W charger and a little larger 5160 mAh battery.

Xiaomi also says that the battery longevity would not be hampered by the Hypercharge variant’s fast charging speeds. Even after 800 charging cycles, the manufacturer estimates that the battery would retain roughly 80% of its original capacity. Higher fasting rates often have a negative influence on battery life span, or how long the battery can keep its peak capacity, which has an impact on overall performance.

Customers who purchase the Hypercharge model will also have the option to switch off high-speed charging from the phone’s settings. When a consumer buys a new phone, Xiaomi claims that the 120W charging is switched off by default. When a user connects it in with the fast charger, the words 120W will appear in yellow, indicating that rapid charging is going place.

A 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate is included on both phones. The maximum brightness is 1200 nits, with an usual brightness of 700 nits. This is an in-cell G-OLED display.

The Mediatek 920 Dimensity processor powers the phones, which are dual-SIM devices featuring a microSD card in one of the nano-slots. 1TB of expandable storage is available. Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, IR Blaster, and X-Axis Liner vibration are all included on the phones.

The rear camera has a 108MP sensor (Samsung HM2) with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The phones also have dual Native ISO, which Xiaomi claims would minimize noise and improve picture dynamic range. The front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels.

The phones are running MIUI 12.5 on Android 11 and will be among the first to receive MIUI 13. Both phones come with Dolby Atmos, Hi-res audio certification, and Hi-res wireless certification, as well as twin speakers. The phones also include a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Pricing details for Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge

The Xiaomi 11i will cost Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB version. The 6GB RAM+128GB version of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will cost Rs 26,999, while the 8GB RAM version with 256GB storage would cost Rs 28,999. Xiaomi is also intending to sell the 120W charging package with a cable separately for Rs 3999, though no specific date has been set.

Both phones also have the option of adding 3GB of virtual RAM. However, a variety of limited-time New Year deals, such as bank cashback, drop the price even lower. SBI cardholders may get a Rs 2000 cashback on the Xiaomi 11i, and a Rs 2500 cashback on the Hypercharge model. For the Smart Upgrade initiative, Xiaomi has partnered with Flipkart.

Under this deal, users will be able to get the Xiaomi 11i and Hypercharge for 70% off the original price. This is a Flipkart buyback program that the e-commerce company also provides for other handsets.

Redmi Note owners who upgrade to the Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge series will receive an additional Rs 4000 savings on exchange. The phones will be available for purchase starting January 12 through Flipkart and Xiaomi shops, as well as Mi.com and other retail locations.

