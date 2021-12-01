XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Delivered 15,613 Vehicles in November, 270% Growth

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), a main Chinese shrewd electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) organization, today reported its vehicle conveyance results for November 2021.

XPeng arrived at the month-to-month conveyance focus in the midst of worldwide production network difficulties with 15,613 Smart EVs conveyed in November, addressing a 270% increment year-over-year. The powerful conveyance energy demonstrates the veracity of the intensity of XPeng’s Smart EVs and consistent execution considering the continuous difficulties in different parts of the worldwide production network.

Conveyances in November comprised of 7,839 P7 shrewd games vehicles, addressing a 187% increment year-over-year. The P5 shrewd family vehicle, dispatched in September 2021, has been building a strong request overabundance with 2,154 units conveyed in November. Simultaneously, the G3i brilliant SUV – dispatched in July 2021 – is acquiring expanding client footing with 5,546 units conveyed in November (in addition to 74 G3s conveyed).

As of November 30, 2021, year-to-date absolute vehicle conveyances came to 82,155, addressing a 285% increment year-over-year, including 53,110 P7 conveyances.

The Company’s aggregate conveyances came to 121,953 as of the finish of November 2021.

In November, XPeng uncovered its new leader brilliant SUV, the G9, the Company’s fourth creation model and its first model to be planned by global wellbeing and ecological insurance norms. It is likewise XPeng’s first creation model to consolidate a bunch of weighty in-house innovations, including the X-EEA 3.0 electronic and electric design, the most recent PILOT 4.0 progressed driver help framework, and the cutting edge XPower 3.0 powertrain and supercharging framework. The Company intends to start conveyances of the G9 in the second from the last quarter of 2022.

XPeng has been growing its supercharging network across China, with 550 marked supercharging stations in activity cross country as of October 31, 2021. XPeng clients would now be able to appreciate free supercharging and quick charging administrations through an organization of 1,734 charging stations across China