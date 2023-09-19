XRP and Dogecoin removed from token greenlist by New York regulator DFS.

In a recent development from the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), the cryptocurrency community is abuzz with debates and discussions. The DFS has made significant changes to its “greenlist” of approved tokens, sparking questions and speculations about the future of cryptocurrency regulations.

New York’s Evolving Crypto Approach

The DFS has recently implemented substantial changes to its oversight procedures for virtual currencies. These changes directly affect digital businesses operating under DFS licenses, altering their ability to feature various cryptocurrencies.

One of the most notable changes is the removal of more than two dozen digital tokens, including Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC), from the DFS’s previously approved “greenlist.” Interestingly, established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum remain firmly on the list, with the noteworthy addition of the PayPal Dollar.

A Steady Hand in a Time of Uncertainty?

While the U.S. Congress has been hesitant to enact comprehensive crypto regulations, the DFS has taken the lead, positioning itself as a pioneering authority in the oversight of digital assets nationwide. This distinction is partly due to its BitLicense program and its specialized virtual currency unit.

Critics within the crypto sector have raised concerns about the DFS’s licensing process. However, the recent guidelines issued by the DFS reflect an approach to crypto management that seeks balance. This contrasts with other state and federal entities, which often seem more inclined toward enforcement rather than regulation.

Voices of Concern

In response to these developments, Crypto Wendy O has expressed concerns, suggesting potential hidden agendas within the current administration’s approach to crypto regulations. Respected lawyer and crypto enthusiast Bill Morgan has questioned the emphasis placed on court rulings compared to statements from senior SEC officials, especially concerning the status of certain cryptocurrencies.

Highlighting the exclusion of XRP from the greenlist, despite a recent court ruling that it is not a security, Morgan has pointed out the inconsistencies in regulatory responses. The updated guidelines from the DFS indicate a more comprehensive strategy for overseeing the entire crypto industry.

Implications for the Future

The DFS’s updated guidelines signal a broader strategy for overseeing the crypto industry. Under previous directives, digital businesses operating under the DFS’s virtual currency scheme could gain approval for holding and listing digital tokens through a self-certification process. This streamlined approach ensured that the DFS remained informed and retained a supervisory role.

However, the new guidelines require digital businesses to obtain prior approval from the DFS before listing any digital tokens. This more rigorous process is likely to have a significant impact on the way digital assets are traded and regulated in New York.

Note-:

The greenlist is a compilation of coins that virtual currency entities can hold or list without the necessity of creating an official coin-listing policy or obtaining prior approval. As of now, the greenlist comprises just eight tokens, with notable ones like Bitcoin, Ether, and the recently introduced PayPal stablecoin still included.