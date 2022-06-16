Xstream multiplex: Bharti Airtel launches India’s first multiplex on Partynite Metaverse platform

Bharti Airtel is credited with building India’s first multiplex utilizing Partynite Metaverse technology. Customers who have subscribed to Airtel’s Xstream Premium service will now have access to the Xstream multiplex if they so want. Customers may access content libraries from a variety of over-the-top (OTT) providers through this multi-screen platform. The term OTT stands for “over-the-top.”

Airtel has posted a video on YouTube that shows what it’s like to watch multiplexed content for those who are curious about the experience. The “Partynite Metaplex” program is available for download from the app stores for the Windows and Android operating systems, respectively.

It will be possible to witness the first episode of an original OTT (over-the-top) series or the opening few minutes of a movie in a regional language at the cinema. In addition, the multiplex will show English and Hindi programs. Subscribers to a premium plan will always have full access to the subscription for the term of their membership. The site has attracted more than 2 million users in less than a hundred days, according to the firm.

“Airtel Xstream multiplex creates a larger-than-life experience by combining Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling with content from our business partners,” states Airtel about their offering. Many individuals in India are aware that they engage in several various sorts of entertainment, such as going to the movies and attending live performances. “With the metaverse,” says Shashwat Sharma, Director of Marketing for Airtel, “We intend to reach a larger audience and provide content fans the chance to experience Airtel’s premium streaming service, Xstream.” [This sentence requires elaboration] “By using the metaverse, we want to expand the reach of our audience.”

The Xstream multiplex provided in the Partynite Metaverse allows players to hold real-time discussions with one another. Partynite was in charge of developing an interactive multimedia experience as well as a variety of degrees of involvement. Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, was the first to come up with the idea. The fledgling startup Gamitronics came up with the concept for Partynite, a blockchain-based digital parallel universe, following many rounds of brainstorming sessions.

Airtel, for example, claims that the multiplex experience delivered by Xstream Premium is one of the most scalable accessible throughout the metaverse. This website may include premium sports, live events, premium music, and premium movies in the not-too-distant future. Rajat Ojha, the platform’s creator, believes that the platform would allow users to engage in social activities, allow for new sorts of content distribution, and give an immersive experience at the platform’s core (Gamitronics).