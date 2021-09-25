Yahoo is re-inventing the Sunrise Calendar app with the help of its creator

The Sunrise Calendar app is said to be the best calendar application ever made in the history of calendar apps, and I couldn’t agree more. But Sunrise turned down to sunset really soon after 2015 when Microsoft purchased the calendar application and shut it down. Sunrise app was one that people absolutely loved using and it was said to be way ahead of its time. Soon after when the application was shut down by the Windows-maker, people had no choice but to look at other alternatives which honesty, could not fill the void of expectations.

Well, that is about to change. According to recent reports, Yahoo is in the works to develop an all-new calendar app for which it has appointed Jeremy Le Van, one of the co-founders of Sunrise. Yes, Yahoo is re-inventing the Sunrise Calendar app and everyone is very excited about it. Yahoo is working on a standalone app called ‘Day’ which is said to have no Yahoo branding associated with it whatsoever.

‘Day’, as simple as that! Yahoo really needs to up its game with product names but honestly, people who remember Sunrise will be the most excited to hear this news. Anyhow, as mentioned, one of Sunrise’s creators- Jeremy Le Van will be designing Yahoo’s Day calendar app and the company has reportedly granted him the freedom to develop this software independent of Yahoo’s typical properties. Well, in my opinion, which resonates with a lot of other critics, this decision is an anchor to our expectations from Yahoo. However big the company maybe, a new branding is what the company needs, and Day is most likely to rock the charts without Yahoo-based properties.

Other than this, the Day calendar application will be something that easily integrates with whatever email client and other tools that user uses. Anyhow, it is not the final product that we are talking about, the application is still in the works, and for what it’s worth, I believe we can hope for Sunrise’s redemption once again with a new name.

What do you think? Would you like to see the Sunrise calendar application back into action? Do you think Microsoft will have a problem with this development? I don’t think that it should, but you never know what surprises

Do let us know what you think because your opinions are the voice of TechStory.