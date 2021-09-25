US agreed to drop extradition against Huawei CFO, Meng Wanzhou

Huawei is a well-reputed technology company that has lately been into highlights because of its Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou. According to recent reports, Huawei CFO Wanzhou is reported to appear before the Brooklyn federal court today to enter a plea regarding charges imposed by the United States against her.

As mentioned in a report by The Verge and first noted by Reuters and CBC, the Chinese Huawei executive was arrested by the Canadian authorities back in December 2018 on suspicion of violating certain U.S. sanctions. Since that day, she has reportedly stayed under house arrest, fighting the United States attempts at extradition.

According to recent reports, the Justice Department Officials under the new Biden administration revisited the case and chose to act on it, something which President Donald trump ignored in his time. The revised consideration notes that Huawei has not been a part of the deal made with Meng Wanzhou and that the Chinese technology company will continue to fight its charges of trade secret theft and fraud.

Now, which decision is being talked about here? Reports suggest that on Friday, the Chinese executive pleaded not guilty in her indictment case on fraud charges against Huawei that apparently misrepresented its relationship with an Iranian affiliate. There were serious allegations of Intellectual Property theft from T-Mobile and other charges that accounted for a 13-count indictment by the name of Men, Huawei including subsidiaries, Skycom, and Huawei USA.

The United States government has withdrawn from its attempts at extradition as Meng made admissions to the accuracy of a four-page statement of facts that details the knowingly false statements she made back then. So, in the most recent development, Men is free from any extradition charges imposed by the U.S. government from Canada, just as long as she does not commit any other crimes. For now, the charges against her are dropped.

Other than this, CBC notes that Meng’s release from extradition will lead to China deporting two Canadian arrests that are charged with espionage following the Chinese executive’s arrest.

