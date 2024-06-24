In the dynamic world of software development, ensuring application reliability and user satisfaction is paramount. Yethi Consulting has been at the forefront of this mission, providing cutting-edge Quality Assurance and Testing Services to a diverse array of industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. With a focus on leveraging advanced technologies, Yethi has developed Tenjin 4.0, a revolutionary codeless test automation platform that simplifies and enhances the testing process.

In an insightful conversation with Techstory, Srirang Srikantha, Founder & CEO of Yethi Consulting, sheds light on the innovative solutions offered by Yethi and how Tenjin 4.0 is transforming the landscape of test automation. From addressing key challenges in software testing to catering to diverse industry needs, Tenjin 4.0 stands out with its advanced AI capabilities, ease of use, and seamless integration with existing tools and processes. Join us as we delve into the details of how Yethi’s Tenjin 4.0 is setting new benchmarks in the world of test automation.

1. Could you please provide a brief overview of Yethi, as well as the primary products and services offered by Yethi?

Yethi Consulting helps clients in safeguarding their investments in technology by focusing on application reliability, it being fit-for-purpose and being scalable by providing Quality Assurance and Testing Services to a variety of industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Yethi Consulting, with its experienced team and customer-centric approach, efficiently ensures high-quality user experience of application software. Yethi Consulting has a library of over 1.2 million test cases based on its experience with 250 financial applications.

Yethi offers test automation, performance, security, and quality assurance services, focusing on leveraging new technologies for software application dependability, security, and efficiency.

2. What specific challenges does your automation testing software address for your clients?

Testing is a key hurdle in achieving high-quality software. As the velocity and volume of software enhancements increase, the burden of testing rises exponentially. Therefore, product owners are keen to adopt test-automation to reduce workloads of their teams without compromising on scope or timelines of testing. However, test – automation can rapidly become difficult to maintain – needing specialised skills, coping with rapidly evolving software, overcoming the churn of team – members and increasing complexity of business processed covered, Yethi’s automation testing software (Tenjin) reimagines the work and empowers business analysts to take control of test-automation, making the process of building & maintaining automated test-flows simple and intuitive. By leveraging advanced techniques of self-healing, computer-vision-aided script editing and more manageable test-orchestration, Tenjin helps organizations leverage the power of automated-testing.

3. Which sectors are your main targets for the automation testing solution, and what factors contribute to this focus?

Automation testing plays an important role in many industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, and retail who leverage technology extensively to support their business operations. Here, customer experience from a journey management for ease of use, operational effectiveness, security, compliance and regulation is predominantly delivered via technology platforms and is therefore impacted significantly by the quality of the software. Automation testing solutions supports on-going efforts with dependability, security, and compliance of software applications, reducing risks and delivering high-quality results.

4. How does your automation testing platform reduce complexities in large application developments for financial institutions?

Tenjin reduces complexity and improves velocity of innovation in application software due to its Ease of Use, Versatility of Use and constant innovation undertaken by Yethi.

Ease of Use: Tenjin, our automation testing platform, is designed to be used by business analysts without needing any knowledge of programming. Its revolutionary design makes it simple to use but powerful in its capabilities. This empowers the business analyst to take control and increase the coverage of automated testing.

Versatility: In modern enterprises, customer journeys are facilitated by multiple applications. These journeys can get impacted when changes are made to any application in the landscape. These applications could be on different technologies and accessed via different means. Tenjin makes it easy for a financial institution to check if customer journeys remain stable across different applications and technologies. This versatility increases the utility of the platform, therefore making it increasingly valuable to the client.

Innovative: Yethi is constantly investing in building new features and functionality in the platform. Reducing the effort to build and maintain automation remains our focus. Therefore, we are leveraging latest technologies viz. Computer Vision, GenAI and predictive AI to aid in the quest for better software.

5. Can you tell us about the recent product update?

Testing is a collaborative disciple. People with varied skills and objectives come together to validate & certify an application. From a product owner / management perspective, it is important to understand the progress across all the varied QA initiatives. Tenjin has been a revolutionary platform for functional test-automation, however in this iteration we wanted to broaden its mandate and provide capabilities to plan, design, execute and report across different test initiatives. We therefore believe that Tenjin 4.0 is an all-in-one intelligent test workbench platform that offers advanced AI capabilities and features to manage the entire testing lifecycle, including planning and design, bot-driven execution, test management, tracking and reporting, and defect management.

In this release, we have also introduced a new GenAI driven test-design capability that has been specifically tuned and tested to work for the banking and financial services business. This would allow organizations to reduce dependency on scarce SME resources to identify and prioritize functional test-cases.

6. How does Tenjin 4.0 integrate withexisting tools and processesand what sets it apart from other test automation solutions?

Tenjin 4.0 stands out for its end-to-end codeless test automation approach, empowering users with diverse skill sets to efficiently manage the testing lifecycle. Its advanced AI capabilities enable intelligent test planning, execution, and management, making it a truly revolutionary solution in the market. Tenjin 4.0 seamlessly integrates with a range of tools and processes, including DevOps pipelines, Device Farms, and Defect Management Systems. This integration ensures smooth collaboration and enhances efficiency throughout the software development and testing lifecycle.

7. How does Tenjin 4.0 cater to different organizational needs and the industries benefits from the same.

Tenjin 4.0 is available in both as On-premise software and on private cloud. Because of its ease of use, scalability, adaptability with AI capabilities it can be effectively deployed across a diverse spectrum of industries, including banking, airlines, travel and hospitality, IT, and more. Its adaptability and flexibility make it suitable for organizations across various business verticals seeking to improve their software quality and reliability.