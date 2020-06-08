Yolobus secured $3.3 million in the funding round from Nexus

Yolobus, a Gurgaon based intercity bus service, has now revealed that it has secured a $3.3 million in the funding round of Series A led by the Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding round also saw participation from India Quotient.

Suvir Sujan of Nexus Venture Partners said,

“Built on the pillars of safety, comfort, and convenience, the Yolobus team, is using technology and data science to redefine intercity bus travel experience.”

The funds secured will going to be used by startups to double down its investments across the technology, customer, territory expansion plans, crew safety, and sanitization, said the announcement.

“As an industry, we’re just scratching the surface of how India’s bus services can be when married to our uber offerings of safety, sanitization, and comfort,” added Yolobus Founder and CEO, Shailesh Gupta. “Having the financial support and business expertise of Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient will help us execute our vision faster and better.

