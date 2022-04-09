You can get Apple iPhone 12 for free – Here’s how you can get it with Apple smartphone with mobile plan

Apple released four smartphones as part of the iPhone 13 series in September of last year. However, it appears that many people are still interested in purchasing the Apple iPhone 12 at a low cost.

Customers may acquire an Apple iPhone 12 for free in one of these outrageous deals. Yes, you read that correctly.

Verizon customers in the United States may get the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone for free. The handset is now priced at $699 in the nation, but you can acquire the smartphone for free. However, there is a catch.

How you can get Apple iPhone 12 for free

Customers must choose the Verizon unlimited mobile tariff plan for 36 months in order to receive a free Apple iPhone 12. That is the sole need for obtaining the smartphone without giving a hoot about its price.

The Verizon unlimited plan, on the other hand, will cost you at least $30 per month. You will also receive all of the benefits of the 5G network, including calling and SMS, as part of the subscription.

However, in order to continue using the smartphone, you must continue to pay for the Verizon unlimited plan for the next 36 months.

Verizon’s free iPhone 12 promotion is only valid on the 64GB model. However, the deal includes all of the color selections. You can end the contract at any moment by paying the remaining amount for the smartphone.

What does Apple iPhone 12 series features?

The iPhone 12 is more expensive than its predecessors, but it sports a sharper new HDR OLED screen. It has almost all of the features of the iPhone 12 Pro, with the exception of some photography capabilities, and should be a decent enough bundle for most consumers.

Apple has returned to a flat aluminum frame, but the iPhone 12 is expected to be more robust due to its Ceramic Shield layer on the front and IP68 rating.

The A14 Bionic SoC is included, which makes everyday use exceptionally smooth and snappy, however, the gadget can become a little warm when strained.

The battery life is adequate but not exceptional, and you’ll be able to go through a whole day. The iPhone 12 is lightweight and easy to use. iOS 14 introduces additional customization and privacy capabilities.

There are two 12-megapixel rear cameras, one wide-angle and one ultra-wide-angle. Night mode is now accessible on all cameras, including the front-facing one, and both day and night photographs and videos are incredibly sharp and detailed.

Also Read: