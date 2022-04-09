OnePlus Ace Series speculated to be in development works – Dimensity 8100 and 150W charging tipped

OnePlus presently sells its flagship and Nord series smartphones. According to rumors, the company will shortly launch a new series called ‘Ace.’

The forthcoming OnePlus Ace series phone’s specifications have also been leaked. It is unclear whether the future series would include mid-range or flagship products.

OnePlus Ace Series is expected to launch soon

According to recent information obtained by Digital Chat Station, OnePlus will shortly release a smartphone under the new Ace series.

He also said that the future new series will be the same as Oppo Ace. Oppo announced the Oppo Ace and the Ace 2 under this range, for those who are unaware. The OnePlus Ace series device will prioritize gaming and rapid charging.

OnePlus Ace – Tipped Specifications

According to the source, the OnePlus Ace series handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is also believed to be equipped with 150W quick charging technology.

The smartphone is said to include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The selfie camera sensor will be housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus Ace phone might include a triple-rear camera configuration with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor and other sensors such as an ultra-wide-angle sensor and another macro camera.

The device is said to include a 16MP camera sensor on the front for selfies. A physical fingerprint sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery, an X-axis motor, and other characteristics of the future OnePlus Ace series smartphone are possible.

OnePlus Ace – What’s the launch timeline?

There is currently no information about the debut date. Furthermore, OnePlus has yet to confirm the existence of the impending OnePlus Ace gadget. As a result, we recommend that readers take this information with a grain of salt and remain tuned for additional developments.

Based on the specifications, the future OnePlus Ace may provide certain features comparable to the previously introduced Realme GT Neo 3. For the uninitiated, the latter is the world’s first phone with Dimensity 8100 and 150W Charging.

Conclusion:

OnePlus is looking toward bringing more heat into its mid-range flagship smartphone market. Although smartphone from OnePlus has seen a small bump with its pricing and now going towards Rs. 50,000 plus pricing.

