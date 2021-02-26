You may not be able to play COD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in your 500GB PS4

If you have 3-4 titles on your 500 GB PS4, you may need to delete something to keep COD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The game has gotten much larger with updates, and if you wish to install them, you will need quite some room on your hard drive. The company said it themselves that users may need to clear out some unused games on their PS4. The game was already huge, and it has just gotten bigger and better.

COD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone update

Loads of updates that COD has been getting makes it very difficult to accommodate it on a 500GB PS4. A base variant PS4 might not even be able to store the game completely and require external storage. If you don’t install the update, you may be just fine, but no one wants that when the game has gotten much better. So, if you want to have the updates, you can do one of three things.

The first one is to uninstall the games you play very little or even not. And the second is to remove data packs of the game that you don’t need. This can help in having an overall smaller size of the game and let you keep other games on the platform too. And finally, if none of these is an option for you, then the only thing you can do is to purchase external storage and keep your games in those. On a quick note, don’t purchase another 500 GB of external storage to store your extra games. Getting something bigger at 1 TB or 2 TB.

Do you own a 500GB PS4 and are trying to figure out what to keep and what not? Or are you not going to update the game? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust faces a tough time among bearish markets.