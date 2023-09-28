Young Tech CEO Dies from Blunt-Force Trauma in Baltimore

In a recent public statement, the Baltimore Police Department addressed a tragic incident involving the murder of Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old tech CEO of EcoMap Technologies. The horrifying discovery of her lifeless body in a downtown Baltimore apartment revealed evident signs of blunt-force trauma to her head.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley disclosed the suspect’s identity as 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley.

The distressing incident unfolded when officers responded to a distress call from an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street around 11:34 a.m. on Monday. Upon their arrival, they found LaPere with severe injuries to her head. The authorities have refrained from releasing further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise.

EcoMap Mourns the Tragic Loss of Founder and Tech CEO Pava LaPere

The medical examiner’s office has taken custody of the body, and an examination is pending, as indicated by the police. Billingsley is now the subject of an intensive search for charges including first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and other related offenses. Law enforcement has underscored the urgency of viewing him as armed and dangerous, heightening the gravity of the situation.

“This individual will kill, and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm,” Worley cautioned.

Baltimore law enforcement stated that LaPere and Billingsley were not believed to have been acquainted. They did not disclose the method by which Billingsley was identified as a suspect. In a direct message to Billingsley, Worley encouraged him to surrender, saying, “We will find you, so I would ask you to turn yourself into any officer, any police station.”

EcoMap was established by LaPere and Sherrod Davis while LaPere was a 21-year-old university student at Johns Hopkins, as per EcoMap’s official site. The startup, with slightly over 30 team members, is a part of the artificial intelligence movement. Their offerings include AI tools, such as a customizable chatbot, designed to facilitate clients in accessing information and enhancing customer interactions, as stated by the company.

The organization verified LaPere’s demise to CNN.

It is with profound sorrow and a sense of disbelief that EcoMap sadly announces the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Founder and tech CEO, Pava LaPere. The circumstances surrounding Pava’s passing have left us all deeply distressed, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones as they navigate through this incredibly challenging period.

Honoring Pava LaPere’s Legacy

In the month of August, our organization shared the news of a significant achievement: the successful securing of nearly $8 million in funding, a testament to our ongoing dedication and efforts.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Pava LaPere received well-deserved recognition by being featured on the esteemed Forbes 30 under 30 list, specifically within the impactful realm of social initiatives. This acknowledgment highlighted Pava’s exceptional contributions and dedication to driving positive change in our society.

“Pava was not only the driving visionary force behind EcoMap but also a profoundly empathetic and devoted leader. Her relentless dedication to our company, to Baltimore, to elevating the essential work of ecosystems across the nation, and to fostering a profoundly inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a benchmark for leadership. Her legacy will endure through the ongoing work we are dedicated to,” expressed the organization.

LaPere’s passing is a heartbreaking loss for the Baltimore community and the tech industry at large. She was a brilliant young entrepreneur deeply committed to positively impacting the world. Her tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the senseless violence that sadly continues to affect our society.