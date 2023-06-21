YouTube Launches First Official Shopping Channel in South Korea

YouTube, the globally recognized online video platform, is set to make a groundbreaking entry into the realm of live commerce. According to a report by Yonhap news agency, YouTube will launch its very first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30. With South Korea already establishing itself as a thriving hub for live-streaming commerce, led by tech giant Naver, YouTube views this as an opportune moment to delve into the dynamic world of e-commerce and become even more “shoppable.”

This new channel marks an exciting 90-day project that seeks to provide a live-commerce platform to various companies. In an effort to offer a seamless shopping experience, YouTube plans to livestream shopping content from around 30 well-known brands. This initiative showcases YouTube’s commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its users and opens up new avenues for both creators and consumers to engage with one another.

YouTube’s entrance into the live commerce scene is a monumental step for the platform. It marks the first official shopping channel introduced by YouTube in any country, solidifying the company’s dedication to exploring innovative avenues in e-commerce. As an Alphabet-owned enterprise, YouTube recognizes the significance of integrating e-commerce capabilities into its platform to cater to the growing demand for online shopping experiences. By embracing live commerce, YouTube strives to empower creators, brands, and users, forging stronger connections between them.

YouTube’s decision to venture into live commerce aligns with the shifting landscape of digital advertising and the rise of platforms like TikTok. In February, Google’s Chief Business Officer, Philipp Schindler, emphasized the vast potential of simplifying the shopping process for users, enabling them to effortlessly access the creators, brands, and content they adore. By integrating shopping features, YouTube aims to diversify its revenue streams while providing users with a seamless transition from engaging with content to making purchases.

News of YouTube’s expansion into live commerce has already reverberated throughout the market, capturing the attention of investors and industry observers. The announcement triggered a 4% drop in shares for Naver, the prominent player in South Korea’s live commerce market. Similarly, retailer Lotte Shopping experienced a 3.3% decrease in share value, against a broader market decline of 0.5%. These fluctuations underscore the potential impact of YouTube’s entry into live commerce, as it has the power to reshape the market landscape and introduce new dynamics.

South Korea’s live commerce market has a bright future ahead. Projections from Kyobo Securities indicate that the market will surge from 2.8 trillion won in 2021 to an estimated 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion) this year. Naver currently dominates the market, holding an impressive 60% market share. However, with YouTube stepping into the live commerce arena, competition is expected to intensify, ultimately benefiting consumers with a wider array of choices and stimulating innovation within the industry.

YouTube’s upcoming launch of its first official shopping channel in South Korea represents a significant step towards the integration of e-commerce into its platform. By embracing the rising trend of live commerce, YouTube aims to provide its global user base with a seamless and engaging shopping experience. As South Korea leads the way in live-streaming commerce, the entrance of YouTube adds a new dimension of competition and innovation to the market, ultimately benefiting consumers with more choices, enhanced interactions, and exciting shopping experiences.

