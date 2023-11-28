Google’s streaming giant, YouTube, is entering the new gaming world and has started rolling out its new gaming platform, Playables.

Playables is a new platform under the gaming segment that has been revealed only to premium subscribers right now. Let’s now look at what this new Playables gaming platform by Google is all about.

YouTube Playables is OUT! What is it All About?

YouTube Playables is the new streaming platform, especially for gamers, and Google already has experience building and maintaining its famous streaming platform, YouTube.

Despite having gaming dedicated streaming platforms like Twitch, the move by Google’s YouTube gave intense competition for this show.

The all-new released YouTube Playables gives the gamer direct access to streaming games online on YouTube, so it’s more like an integration between YouTube and Playables.

The streamed game will be available directly on the YouTube website and mobile app together.

Currently, for testing purposes, YouTube and, let’s say, Google has rolled out the support for Playables features only for YouTube premium subscribers, which means that accessing non-premium subscribers will take time.

Talking more about the feature side, users with premium subscribers can now access the Playables applications.

The separate app has already started offering its services where now you as users will be getting exclusive access to various games, and you won’t be required to pay or use your internet to download any app or games separately.

To date, YouTube’s Playables is offering some amazing entry-level games like Angry Birds: Showdown, which is among the games that users can now enjoy playing and even streaming.

Over and above, you also get support for games like Brain Out and Daily Crossword or action-packed adventures such as Scooter Extreme and Cannon Balls 3D.

How Do You Access YouTube Playables?

If you are considering trying out YouTube Playables right now, you can access YouTube Playables exclusively.

Coming to the point right now! You can get the YouTube Playables only if you have a YouTube Premium Subscription.

After getting the subscription, you can access the YouTube application and visit your profile section, where you will find the option for “Your Premium Benefits,” where you can get access to this feature.

If you tap on the benefit button, you will get the “Try Experimental New Features” option, and after tapping this option, you will get access to the new streaming platform developed by Google.

However, if you do not get the options button, your premium account has yet to receive this feature, so you must wait a few more weeks.

Google Shares the Playables Update Will Be Sent to Users Will 2024

Regarding the update, Google has now shared that the update for their new gaming streaming application will continue to be sent till 28th March 2024.

If you are wondering about the availability for all the users, Google has yet to make such confirmation, but on the safer side, we can say that Google will release the update in the first half of 2024 for all users.

How Will This Help YouTube?

The launch of YouTube’s Playables gaming streaming platform will attract gamers worldwide, and as the platform is already incorporated into YouTube, gamers will be getting access to a vast audience.

Also, this showcases the real commitment to making YouTube a new hub for gamers.

Apart from the Playables Gaming Streaming platform, Google has also taken the attention of many people all around the globe with their new rules on the moderation of AI Content, which includes making it necessary for the creators to specifically mention if any AI tools were used during the making of the video.

However, creators who fail to disclose their respective channels will face huge penalties, which include content removal or even suspension of revenue sources.

