As fans have been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, the next flagship of 2024, we have the current biggest flagship from the Korean giant, Samsung, whose Galaxy S23 Ultra model is now selling for eye-catching discounts within the Indian smartphone markets.

Whether you are waiting for the next flagship or not, getting this premium flagship helps you get a huge discount, bringing down the price by Rs. 25,000, the lowest price you can ever get for the Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone.

If you have decided to get this phone, let’s look into its specifications, features, and price details.

Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra In India

Original Price: Rs. 1,24,999.

Rs. 1,24,999. Discount Price: Rs. 99,999

Right now, the biggest retailer in India, Flipkart, has announced eye-attracting discounts for this flagship.

Alongside the Indian e-commerce giant, even the South Korean-based smartphone manufacturer also shared offering the best discounts on their current flagship.

Flipkart has its Super Shaadi Sale, where many products are going on for a huge sale, and the discounts on Galaxy S23 Ultra have taken the users’ attention.

For this sale, you can get the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone for as low as bringing the price below Rs. 1 Lakh, which is rare.

Talking about the pricing, the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, which comes with 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of Storage, was sold for a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999, where you get to choose between three colors including Cream, Green and Phantom Black too.

Over this price you can get a price slash of Rs. 25,000 over this price by using a selected partnered bank’s credit and debit card. However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discounts are only valid until the 30th of November this year.

A discount has been announced for the Samsung Axis Bank Infinite Credit Card and Samsung Axis Bank Signature Card. Also, you get discounts on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

If you have an older phone, you can change it for a value of Rs. 34,500, which brings the price further down below Rs. 70,000. That’s incredible. Well, what’s stopping you now? Look into the specification side and make your final call on whether you should avail yourself of this discount.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Specification and Features

Starting with the specification side, you get a beautiful and widely spread display on the front side.

And, no doubt, Samsung is the best for displays! This Ultra phone has a 6.8-inch spread display with a QHD+ resolution, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports 120Hz, and a faster refresh rate.

Moving inside the hood, the smartphone comes with the premium flagship-level chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which works alongside the Adreno 740 GPU.

The camera is the biggest highlight for this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone, where you now get quad-housed cameras with a 200MP primary camera sensor with a 10MP+12MP and a last 10MP sensor.

You get the regular yet well-improved 12MP selfie shooter on the front side. Talking about the battery side, here you get the bigger and well-improved 5000mAh battery sensor, which you can charge with both Wired and Wireless Charging.

Talking about the port side, you get the latest USB Type-C 3.2 Gem 1 Port; on the connectivity side, you get the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. Over and above, another highlight feature is the support for S Pen for this smartphone.

Conclusion

Getting this flagship for as low as just bringing the price below Rs. 1 Lakh is rare! However, if you have an older phone to exchange, then you can get the phone for as low as Rs. 70,000, which is rare today.