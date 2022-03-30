Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Delayed To Spring 2023

In a video shared by Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma, Nintendo announced today that Breath of the Wild 2 has a new release window which is now Spring 2023 instead of 2022. This is one of the few specific details we have. The sequel has a release date of 2022; however, in a statement today from The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma, Nintendo confirmed that the game won’t be available until spring 2023.

He explained that while the game was originally slated for this year, the team decided to extend the development time and the sequel will be released in the spring of 2023. The team “keeps going” to make the game special. Aonuma went on to explain that the reason for the change was the scale of the ambitious sequel, teasing the game’s new content. Originally scheduled to release this year, Aonuma said the team will continue to work hard on the game in order to make the experience “special.”

Aonuma went on to confirm the previously announced feature of the sequel that the game would actually take place not only on the ground but also in the skies above. Series producer Eiji Aonuma announced this on YouTube, although the delay wasn’t the only thing that brightened the show as we also got a few seconds of new footage that contains an interesting tidbit to play with.

