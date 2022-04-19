Zepto Opens 10-Minute Food Delivery Café in Mumbai

Zepto is an e-commerce direct to consumer start-up that has recently taken the country by storm. The app offers groceries delivered to your doorstep in less than 10 minutes. The app is currently only available to use in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.

The start-up has now initiated a new concept called ‘café’ where they will be delivering food to their customers entering the food delivery service which already seems to be crowded. Currently, this part of the app is only available in Mumbai, but it will soon be expanded to other cities in the country as well.

The company is now direct rivals with massive players in the market who are already household names like Zomato and Swiggy. Swiggy was already a direct competitor with their instamart feature where you can purchase grocery items including fruits, vegetables, and meats but does not have the 10 minutes delivery feature Zepto has. However, Swiggy has the massive customer base they built with their initial food delivery service which Zepto does not have.

This announcement comes at a time where Zomato is piloting their 10-minute food delivery service which is set to revolutionize the whole delivery service industry.

The start-up has partnered with many famous and up and coming cafes to deliver their food within 10 minutes such as Blue Tokai Coffee, Sassy Teaspoon and Gurukripa Snacks. They have partnered with only cafes now as it is very easy to prepare and deliver foods like coffee, tea, and snacks like samosas and puffs. Not only do they deliver food so quickly, but the company even offers free delivery for every order over Rs. 99!

One of the founders of Zepto, Mr. Aadit Palicha, said in an interview that they started the initial steps of the feature a few weeks earlier and the feedback and response from the customers have been overwhelmingly positive. He continued by saying that their model and execution still is not perfect but over the near future, they will be making slight changes improving it, so the customer experience improves and also help the company scale to other cities in the country.

He then clarified that Zepto will only be working with cafes and coffee shops and they have no intention to get into food and meals delivery and will continue to work with exclusively cafes so that they can maintain consistent top quality. The company is currently focussing to expand across the nation.