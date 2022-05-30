Zilliqa releases SDK tools for Unity to onboard game developers for the Metaverse

The last rally of Zilliqa made it pretty popular, and I am optimistic that most crypto enthusiasts know about it by now. Well, the hype that caused the rally was Zilliqa launching its own Metaverse. And while the hype has faded away, the work must go on as Zilliqa releases SDK (Software development kit) tools for Unity. These tools are aimed at bringing game developers on board for the Metaverse. It will connect the developers with the world of web3, said Zilliqa’s head of gaming technology.

Zilliqa’s plans with the Metaverse

With their new Metaverse and the recent launch of SDK for Unity, Zilliqa aims to connect their blockchain with the developers of Unity. It also wants to build a gaming ecosystem for the Web3 world. Their Metaverse is called “Metapolis” and is a service platform. They plan to integrate with Unreal Engine and Nvidia Omniverse alongside Unity. This shows that the project’s clear goal is gaming.

The developers are the most important thing while building a gaming ecosystem in Web3. Unless there are lots of them making good titles for Zilliqa’s Metaverse, it can’t become a “frictionless gaming ecosystem”. So, Zilliqa has shown quite some dedication to launching their SDK quite soon. The SDK has a lot of tools in the package that will make it easier for developers to work with their ecosystem. It also aims to allow games to be built on Zilliqa’s blockchain and work with their network.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a permissionless, public blockchain that aims to provide fast throughput by processing thousands of transactions per second. It uses sharding as a second-layer scaling technique to address the issue of blockchain scalability and speed. Many decentralized applications are available on the platform, and beginning of October 2020, it has also enabled staking and yield farming.

The Zilliqa network is still operating in 2022, processing millions of transactions every month. The blockchain has also been growing at a steady pace, starting from just 900 blocks per day when the main net first started to over 8000 blocks every day now.

