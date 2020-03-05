Zoho Prioritizes Employee Safety

Amidst the worldwide concern and fear surrounding the coronavirus, Zoho has set an admirable precedent in the corporate landscape. The Chennai-based software giant has proven its commitment to prioritizing the safety of employees and shareholders with various implementations to minimize their exposure to the now global virus.

CEO, Sridhar Vembu took to twitter on Thursday to announce that the company will be immediately adopting a work from home policy for all its employees, which will remain in place till “the virus threat passes”.

We have adopted work from home as the default for all our offices worldwide as a matter of precaution, though we have not had any cases. Our employees are encouraged to come to the office only when absolutely essential. We will continue this policy until the virus threat passes. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 4, 2020

Zoholics 2020, the company’s largest annual customer event, set to be held in Austin Texas, has also been cancelled. This, along with numerous Zoho events have been put off for the March. The company reiterated that the safety of employees, their families and business associates remains their top priority. Zoho ensures that customer support will be uninhibited with support teams on call to address queries and grievances

We are cancelling Zoholics Austin. All Zoho employees worldwide will be working from home. Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/3eEB7AmXd3 — Raju Vegesna (@rajuv) March 5, 2020

Zoho’s initiative has been well-received, with spectators praising the humanitarian leadership of the company’s top brass.

