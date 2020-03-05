TOP 10 FUTURISTIC GADGETS ON AMAZON

Are you a gadget geek? If you are, then there is no other place you shall rather be, than here! Amazon has never ceased to surprise its customers with state of the art technologies and trendy devices that we can put to use in our daily lives. Here are some of the very best futuristic gadgets that have managed to make some noise in the carts of the customers. Even if you are not a gadget person, you will not be disappointed, as there is always something for everyone on the list. Check out some of the futuristic gadgets on Amazon.

1. RUFFPAD

Any guesses on what this might be? If you think this is an electronic and much smarter version of the mundane note pad, then you are probably correct! Why waste paper and add on to the existing environmental crisis when you can scribble your thoughts, make numerous lists and do much more daily note-keeping tasks with this awesome portable E writer? And a bonus point, Portronics Portable RuffPad E-Writer 21.59Cm (8.5-inch) LCD with 4 Magnet, Stylus Drawing Handwriting Board, Black comes with a stylus!

2. TABLE COIN TISSUE

There is nothing exciting about tissue. Or is there? Well, if it’s the Royals Magic Tablet Coin Tissue (100) that you are using, then it’s a whole different story. This tablet, when mixed with hot or cold water, unfolds to be a normal-sized tissue, which in itself, is a treat to the eyes. You can have a hot or a cold tissue as per your liking and it’s so much fun to watch! Not all things in life need to be complicated, right?

3. MINICYCLE EXERCISE BIKE

Going to the gym every day can be a hectic task, at least for most people. But what if we can bring the gym to our home? How awesome would that be! This Inditradition Mini Pedal Exercise Cycle / Fitness Bike (With Digital Display of Many Functions) is so convenient and portable that you can carry these around and exercise anywhere you like. Staying healthy is one of the biggest priorities of our life and spending a few minutes on this appliance can really help you achieve your fitness goals.

4. MOTION SENSOR SOLAR LIGHT

Amazon is all about going green. They never miss a chance to introduce an item that is environment-friendly. Zurato 20 LED Bright Waterproof Solar Wireless Security Motion Sensor Night Light/Outdoor Security Lights with Motion Sensor Night Lighting Solar Light (Black, 9.7 x 4.8 x 12.4 cm) is exactly the type of product that we all must have at our houses. It is cost effective and easy to install, which automatically turns on and off sensing movements inside the room. LED are used to emit light which is more effective and lives longer than the normal ones. if you are pro-environment, then this is a must buy!

5. COLOR CHANGING GLOW SHOWER.

Wow! Even the name of this product is so intriguing. Bathrooms and kitchens can be so much more colorful and fun with 7 Colour Changing Glow Shower Stream LED Light Water Faucet Tap (Multicolour) . All you have to do is attach the product to your bathroom or kitchen faucets and voila! You will have your very own personalized fancy water fountain that changes color up to seven times! How great it is that such a small device can make such a great difference in our everyday lives!

6. 10 IN ONE COMBO OFFICE TOOL KIT

The stationary is one of the most important parts of an office. These everyday mundane things like a pencil, stapler or a pair of scissors are what keep the day going. But you cannot obviously carry them all with you, can you? Well, think again! Amazon brings to youRight Choice 10 in 1 Office Combo Toolkit Scissors Measurig Tape Stapler Opener Punch Ruler that has almost everything ranging from a stapler pin remover to a 1-meter long retractable measuring tape. Make sure to check these out you guys!

7. REUSABLE SMART NOTEBOOK

Yes, they are environment-friendly, and yes, they are absolutely reusable. Apart from these wonderful features these books are also tear-resistant, waterproof and can be synced with emails, Dropbox, Evernote and so on. No more wasting paper and no more cutting down of trees. It comes with an erasable pen and lots of colorful bookmarks. Writing becomes a whole lot smoother with proffisy 2019 Upgraded Electronic LCD Writing Tablet, Doodle and Scribble Board with Magnetic Memo Notes Comes with 2 Magnet for Kids and Adults for Home, School (Screen 8.5-Inch, Black) and cloud integration is an added bonus!

8. CAMERA LENS COFFEE MUG

A shout out to all the photography lovers out there! The Camera Lens Plastic Coffee Mug with Lid, 350ml, Black is a must-have in all of your showcases. A coffee mug that looks exactly like a camera lens is not something you come across every day. It is made of stainless steel on the inside and has a rubber grip focus. Made of food-grade PVC plastic on the outside, no one is going to guess that it is a normal drinking cup!

9. ALL-IN-ONE MEDIA REACTOR

Aquariums can be a difficult thing to maintain. You will have to change the water every now and then maintain the right temperature so that the fish friends won’t feel clammy, and so on. But not for long, as the new Innovative Marine Minimax Media Reactor – Desktop promises to alleviate all your troubles. With its unique dual chamber design, it makes way to responsive flow control. There is no need for heavy maintenance and the efficiency is almost double. Now, how about that!

10. HIGH-TECH CLEANING COMPOUND

Untidy keyboards are the worst! They have so much dust in them which you cannot normally get out. This can be pretty annoying unless you have something that could get right into the joints and crevices and get all the goop out. The Technotech Super Clean High-Tech Cleaning Compound for Keyboard, Laptop, Mobile is more like a smart clay that can pick up every bit of dust in your keyboards and make them squeaky clean!

All the gadgets listed above can be found at the amazon website www.amazon.in. Drop by and grab a few of the items that can make your daily life a whole lot easy and even more fun!