Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to donate ESOP proceeds worth Rs 700 crore to Zomato Future Foundation

According to an internal message written by Goyal to Zomato employees, the company’s founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, will donate all of his employee stock option plan (ESOP) earnings worth Rs 700 crore to the Zomato Future Foundation. This is one of the strategies that food tech and rapid commerce companies are taking to reduce delivery executive attrition.

“Right before we went public, I was granted some ESOPs by our investors/ board, basis my past performance, and some of these ESOPs vested last month because there’s a minimum one-year vesting required as per law,” wrote Goyal in the letter addressed to Zomato employees.

The Zomato Future Foundation will be covering the education of up to two children of all Zomato delivery partners, up to Rs 50,000 per child per annum on actuals, above a certain service quality benchmark, who have been on Zomato’s fleet for more than five years, according to the internal memo.

Goyal further said that the amount will go up to Rs 1,00,000 per child per annum if the delivery partner completes 10 years with Zomato. For women delivery partners, the service thresholds will be lower and Zomato Future Foundation will introduce ‘prize money’ for girl children if a girl completes 12th grade and her graduation.

Along with this, the Zomato Future Foundation will provide further education scholarships to students with exceptional performance and potential, according to Goyal. According to Goyal, the foundation will also provide financial assistance to the families of all of its delivery partners who are injured on the job, regardless of their service duration. Zomato Future Foundation will also accept donations from other Zomato employees, according to Goyal, who also stated that the firm is looking at other fundraising avenues for the foundation. According to Goyal, Zomato will also establish an independent governance board for the Zomato Future Foundation.