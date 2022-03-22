Zomato Instant to Cut Delivery Time to 10 Minutes

Ever since the concept of ordering food and groceries made its debut in India in 2008 with the introduction of Zomato, the industry has quickly grown to be one of India’s biggest and fastest growing tech sectors. Looking to keep their first mover advantage in the field, Zomato has announced their introduction of a new feature – Zomato instant, 10-minute deliveries.

Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder of Zomato, heralded the inauguration of 10-minute deliveries and saying that it would revolutionize the industry.

Many questions and criticism have risen surrounding the pressure delivery partners would face trying to close orders within 10 minutes. As not only would it be a pressurizing environment to work in but also increase the risk of road accidents.

Goyal went on to say that no pressure will be piled on to the delivery drivers to deliver food faster. There will be no penalties for late deliveries either. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. The cut in timing does not happen on the road and puts no lives at risk.

Understandably, the safety of delivery partners being compromised was their main concern, but people are also worried about the food’s quality that is guaranteed to reach our doorstep within 10 minutes.

Zomato said the quick delivery is possible with the help of a dense network of “finishing counters” which will initially be set up in areas with higher demand, and that delivery partners will have no pressure to deliver the food quickly. Zomato instant would only house best-selling items, from restaurants based on demand predictions and hyperlocal preferences.

Explaining why Zomato opted to delve into instant deliveries, Mr. Goyal said: “I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete.”

According to Mr. Goyal, going obsolete is inevitable and hence innovation has to be constant. He added by saying that innovation and leadership is the only way to stay in the wrath of the tech world.

Moving on to its release, Zomato Instant will initially commence with four stations in Gurugram next month. There has been no information out about Zomato instant hitting other cities.

If Zomato Instant ends up a hit, their rivals coming up with substitutes will be inevitable. There are interesting times in the food tech industry.