Zscaler Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, which ended October 31, 2021.

“CISOs and CIOs are looking to phase out legacy network security in favor of zero trust architecture, due to increasing cyber and ransomware risks and accelerating digital transformation. This architecture shift continues to drive strong demand for our Zero Trust Exchange platform,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “We delivered outstanding results for the first quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth accelerating to 62%. We recently achieved a significant milestone of surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and are now focusing on achieving $5 billion in ARR.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $230.5 million, an increase of 62% year-over-year.

Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $74.4 million, or 32% of total revenue, compared to $42.7 million, or 30% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $23.9 million, or 10% of total revenue, compared to $19.7 million, or 14% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $90.8 million, compared to $55.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $21.0 million, compared to $20.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.65, compared to $0.41 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.14, compared to $0.14 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash flow: Cash provided by operations was $93.3 million, or 40% of revenue, compared to $53.5 million, or 38% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was $83.4 million, or 36% of revenue, compared to $42.2 million, or 30% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Deferred revenue: $647.8 million as of October 31, 2021, an increase of 74% year-over-year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments: $1,584.6 million as of October 31, 2021, an increase of $82.1 million from July 31, 2021.