Mark Zuckerberg, the face behind Facebook and its parent company Meta, is no stranger to controversy. But this time, the issue at hand isn’t a flashy product launch or another high-profile acquisition—it’s a courtroom battle that could redefine the future of digital business.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking Meta to court, accusing the tech giant of using its immense wealth and influence to buy out its competitors and silence potential threats. Central to the case are Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014—deals that once looked like brilliant business moves but are now being scrutinized as possibly illegal strategies to dominate the market.

From Friends and Family to Feeds and Algorithms

During his testimony, Zuckerberg gave a rare glimpse into how much Meta has evolved. He admitted that the original mission of Facebook—connecting with family and friends—is now a thing of the past. Today, Meta is about algorithms, viral trends, and content that drives engagement.

“What people want now is discovery,” Zuckerberg explained. “They’re looking for entertainment, for what’s new and trending—not just updates from their cousin’s wedding.”

This evolution wasn’t accidental. As the internet landscape shifted and newer platforms gained traction, Meta adapted, transforming its platforms into hubs for content consumption rather than personal connection.

Were Instagram and WhatsApp Really in Trouble?

Zuckerberg defended the purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp, suggesting that both platforms were at risk of fading away without Meta’s resources. At the time of their acquisition, Instagram had just 13 employees and WhatsApp was struggling with monetization.

“We didn’t buy them to destroy them—we helped them grow,” Zuckerberg argued, adding that the platforms are now crucial tools for communication and commerce worldwide.

But the FTC is pushing back. Prosecutors revealed internal emails in which Zuckerberg referred to Instagram as a “terrifying” competitive threat. Another email described Meta’s goal to “neutralize” the competition. These details have become the backbone of the FTC’s argument: that Meta didn’t just want to invest in these platforms—it wanted to eliminate the threat they posed.

The Bigger Picture: A Pattern of Power Moves

Beyond Instagram and WhatsApp, the FTC presented evidence of other aggressive business tactics. In 2013, Meta tried—and failed—to acquire Snap for $6 billion. Prosecutors claim this fits into a broader pattern of Meta seeking to stamp out competition by buying or copying it.

With Instagram and WhatsApp now accounting for over half of Meta’s ad revenue and billions of users between them, regulators say Meta holds far too much power in the digital space.

And they want the courts to do something about it—possibly by forcing Meta to unwind those acquisitions.

Meta’s Defense: “We’re Not Alone Out There”

Meta, of course, disagrees. The company argues it’s just one player in a crowded and competitive field. Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter) continue to thrive, offering alternatives for users and advertisers alike.

Meta also points out that its acquisitions were legally approved by regulators when they happened. Changing the rules now, the company says, would set a dangerous precedent and create uncertainty for businesses across the tech sector.

“This isn’t about monopoly,” Meta’s legal team insisted. “It’s about growth and innovation. And punishing success after the fact sends the wrong message.”