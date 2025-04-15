Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand on Monday in a pivotal courtroom showdown that could change the future of social media. At the heart of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) antitrust case against Meta is an old email from 2022, in which Zuckerberg proposed something drastic — erasing every Facebook user’s friend list and starting from scratch.

This bold idea, which Zuckerberg himself called “crazy” at the time, was introduced as evidence in court, highlighting concerns inside Meta about Facebook’s declining relevance in modern digital culture. The FTC alleges Meta’s efforts to maintain dominance have gone too far — including its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp — and it’s pushing for a breakup of the company.

The Radical Reset No One Expected

In the 2022 internal email, Zuckerberg floated the notion of rebooting Facebook by deleting all existing friend connections and allowing users to rebuild them. The idea, he said, could reinvigorate engagement on a platform he feared was losing its place in everyday life.

“One potentially crazy idea is to consider wiping everyone’s graphs and having them start again,” Zuckerberg wrote to top Meta executives. In Meta’s internal jargon, “graphs” refer to users’ friend networks on the platform — essentially, who’s connected to whom.

The message was part of a broader discussion titled “Double down on Friending,” suggesting that Facebook either fully recommit to its original social connections model or shift gears altogether.

Cautious Pushback From Inside Meta

Not everyone was on board. Tom Alison, then the head of Facebook, responded with hesitation. In his reply, he warned that such a radical move could backfire, especially considering how important friend-based features are on Instagram, Meta’s sister platform.

“I’m not sure Option #1 in your proposal (Double-down on Friending) would be viable given my understanding of how vital the friend use case is to IG,” Alison wrote.

Zuckerberg didn’t immediately agree with the concerns. Instead, he floated another idea — moving users to a “follower” model, similar to Instagram and Twitter. “Do you have a sense of how much work it would be to convert profiles to a follow model?” he asked.

While provocative, Zuckerberg confirmed on the stand that his friend-purge idea never became reality. “As far as I can tell, we never did that,” he said, dressed in a dark suit and tie.

Facebook’s Shift From Social to Entertainment

As the FTC pressed Zuckerberg further, the Meta founder spoke openly about how Facebook’s core mission had changed. He admitted the platform was no longer primarily about connecting with friends.

“The friend part has gone down quite a bit,” he testified. Instead, the platform has morphed into something else — an entertainment-driven discovery space, more focused on videos, creators, and algorithm-driven content than interpersonal connections.

This shift is crucial to the FTC’s case. The agency argues that Meta’s grip on apps for social connection — like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — gives it unfair control over a key slice of the digital economy.

Government: Meta Bought Its Way to the Top

Much of the trial centers around Meta’s high-profile purchases of Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. The FTC says those deals were never about innovation — they were about eliminating competition.

The agency pointed to a 2008 email from Zuckerberg as proof. In it, he allegedly wrote, “It is better to buy than compete.”

“Meta has for many years reaped massive economic profits beyond what you would expect to see in a competitive environment,” said Daniel Matheson, lead attorney for the FTC.

According to regulators, these actions are part of a broader pattern — a strategy to buy rivals before they become threats and maintain Meta’s market dominance at all costs.

Meta: This Isn’t a Monopoly

Meta’s legal team fired back strongly. In his opening statement, attorney Mark Hansen described the FTC’s argument as a “grab bag of theories at war with the facts.”

Hansen insisted that Meta faces constant competition from platforms like TikTok and YouTube. He also defended the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as legal, beneficial to consumers, and entirely within regulatory bounds at the time.

“The FTC’s case is misguided,” Hansen argued. “Meta does not hold a monopoly. We’re competing every day for people’s time and attention.”