The biggest names in tech—Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Netflix, Apple, and Microsoft—have been labeled the “Silicon Six” for a reason: their market dominance, massive revenues, and now, their tax avoidance strategies. According to a recent report by the Fair Tax Foundation (FTF), these companies have collectively paid $278 billion less in corporate taxes over the past decade than what would have been expected if they were taxed at standard U.S. rates.

Record Profits, Surprisingly Low Tax Bills

Over the last ten years, these six tech giants generated a staggering $11 trillion in revenue and $2.5 trillion in profit. But instead of paying around 29.7% in corporate taxes—the average U.S. statutory rate—they shelled out just 18.8% on average. When adjusted for one-off repatriation taxes tied to historic offshore earnings, that number sinks even further to just 16.1%.

FTF argues this isn’t a mistake or oversight—it’s strategy. These companies have structured their operations in ways that legally allow them to minimize tax obligations. That includes shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions and using loopholes that reduce their liabilities significantly.

“Tax Avoidance Is Baked In”

Paul Monaghan, CEO of the Fair Tax Foundation, didn’t hold back. “Our analysis shows that tax avoidance is not incidental—it’s built into the business models of these firms,” he stated. Monaghan pointed out that these tech companies are paying far less in taxes than industries like banking and energy.

He also highlighted how their reported tax figures were sometimes inflated. According to the FTF, the Silicon Six included around $82 billion in so-called “contingencies”—essentially tax expenses they didn’t actually expect to pay but were listed anyway, boosting the appearance of compliance.

Shifting Profits, Minimizing Payments

One of the clearest examples of strategic tax planning, according to the report, is Amazon’s practice of funneling a significant portion of its UK profits through Luxembourg, a country with favorable tax laws. Yet, ironically, Amazon’s effective corporate tax rate of 19.6% is still higher than most of its peers.

Netflix recorded the lowest rate at just 14.7%, followed by Meta at 15.4%, and Apple at 18.4%. Microsoft came out on top, relatively speaking, with a 20.4% effective tax rate.

Why the Numbers Are So Low

The U.S. tax system offers certain incentives that these companies have expertly capitalized on. A big one is the tax break on “foreign-derived intangible income,” which means that profits from things like intellectual property and international digital services can be taxed at a much lower rate. Add to that strategic decisions to book income in countries with minimal tax obligations, and the result is a drastically lower overall tax bill.

Moreover, because digital services often come with low overhead and high returns, companies can show slimmer profit margins on paper—especially in foreign markets—helping them avoid higher tax brackets.

Power and Influence Beyond Numbers

These companies don’t just dominate markets—they also hold considerable sway in political circles. The report notes their increasing presence in global politics, especially in the U.S., where their executives, including Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg, were all spotted at Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The issue of how these companies are taxed has reportedly surfaced in trade negotiations between the U.S. and UK. The UK is said to be exploring lower tariffs on its goods in exchange for relaxing its stance on taxing U.S. tech firms.

The Companies Defend Their Actions

Despite the criticism, the Silicon Six insist they’re simply following the law.

Amazon stated that all its UK retail earnings, expenses, and taxes are reported domestically and paid directly to British authorities. “We play by the rules set by governments,” a spokesperson said. “And while doing so, we’ve invested over $1.2 trillion in the U.S. and over €250 billion in Europe since 2010.”

Meta and Netflix echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing compliance with local and international tax regulations. “We follow the tax rules in every country where we operate,” a Meta spokesperson said. Netflix added, “Governments determine the rules. We follow them.”