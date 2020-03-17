ZunRoof secured $3M from Godrej Investment Office

Gurgugram based smart energy solutions startup ZunRoof has now secured $3 million in the funding round of Series A from the Godrej Investment Office.

According to the report, ZunRoof aims to resolve the affordability issue of solar rooftops in Indian homes. It will soon launch its services to improve the affordability of solar rooftops, which will help to save money and electricity for around 25 years.

Commenting on the investment, Founder and CEO of ZunRoof, Pranesh Chaudhary said,

“This investment will fuel our aim to put solar on the roofs of 1 million homeowners in the next five years and bring a taste of IoT to these customers. The perfect timing of the funding will help us hire and retain the best talent. Our 150+ employee strength already comprises alumni from India’s most premium companies and institutes, including IITs and IIMs.”

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said,

“We are excited to increase our commitment to ZunRoof. The young dynamic team at ZunRoof has in short time carved out a leadership position in the solar rooftop space and has also identified other exciting growth opportunities. We are confident they will continue to build on this success in the years ahead and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

