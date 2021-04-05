021 CAPITAL INVESTS IN CREJO FUN

Ed-tech has been a prominent segment of investment after the pandemic. The last year has received huge amount of funding that has been infused into different companies. There are close to 4500 start-ups that were started within a year. The funding received last year stands at US $ 2.22 billion which is expected to grow 3 times in the coming span.

They have an exemplary vision to make to bring change in the domain of education. Every change demands strong investment in the form of monetary & non-monetary resources. That is the prime most reason why a lot of venture capitalists are pooling in their investments in such companies.

The recent buzz is regarding the same funding where the venture capital firm 021 capital has invested its funds in the ed-tech start up Crejo Fun.

MORE ABOUT 021 Capital

021 Capital is a private venture capital set up in 2017 that is engaged in investments across the domains. It is established in Bangalore and is backed up by the Flipkart founder Binny Bansal. Up till March 2021; the firm has made close to 7 investments in following firms:

ZOKO $102M BHARAT AGRI $ 2 M NYMBLE $ 774 K SPOT DRAFT $ 1.5 M INCREFF $ 3 M YCOOK $ 5 M PANDORUM TECHNOLOGIES $ 3.6 M

DETAILS ABOUT THE CREJO FUN

It is incepted by IIM alumni Vikas Bansal & Ankit Agarwal. It is owned by Createjoy Technologies Ltd. They are successfully running a beta programme to focus on the core areas of personality aspects like:

Social

Physical

Intellectual

Creative

Emotional

It is also known as SPICE in short.

Simply put; It is an upcoming digital platform that has its intent & passions quite clear in order to make the curriculum more efficient. They conduct live sessions in order to fulfill their commitment towards the educational goals of the nation. They try to develop the multidimensional segment of the individual personality. They help to discover the talents that people process in large.

The funding received by the company stands at around Rs. 22 crore in the pre series round. It will help them to sustain & focus on the distribution network ahead.

In nut shell; we need to understand that the EdTech industry even before pandemic was seeing growth. They have seen exponential market segment due to the robust technological capabilities.

It is the major reason why big enterprises like Reliance, Flipkart and many more are investing in the segment.

Be it Embibe or Byju’s or Vedantu; all are here to stay. The point of discussion is who will hold the maximum market share. Therefore these steps of funding hold significant importance in the long run.