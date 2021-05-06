$1 million raised by Arthya Wealth in Pre-Series A funding

Arthya Wealth & Investments which is a wealth management and investment advisory firm, on Tuesday, May 4th, announced that it has raised $1 million as a part of its pre-series A funding which was led by private offices of industrialist Rishi Kumar Bagla (from the Bagla Group) and technocrat Krishen Lal Khanna (from the Trenton Investments).

According to the company’s statement, these funds will be used for strengthening operations, growing the company and its team and for expansion of the company in the market.

The company uses latest tech and methods to help simplify investments for their customers, while providing them full time reporting and portfolio tracking services.

Arthya Wealth is also looking to introduce portfolio management services on its platform, the company said.

Gaurav Arora, founder and managing director, Arthya Wealth and Investments, in an interview said that “We are extremely pleased with the firm validation of our platform and approach towards wealth management from marquee investors and clients across the board. Our organization functions with the motto of simplifying investing, intelligently. Our endeavor is to plug the quality gap in last mile delivery of judicious advice.” Before Arthya Wealth was founded in the year 2020, Gaurav Arora was the chief investment officer at Religare Private Wealth.

Industrialist Rishi Kumar Bagla in a statement said- “Within a very short period, Arthya Wealth has created tremendous value for their clients. Gaurav and his team have demonstrated a winning combination of sharp intellect, knowledge and business acumen. With a very strong understanding of their clients’ needs and their in-depth expertise, Arthya has the potential to make a significant positive impact in this space”

“Arthya team’s commitment towards transparently helping clients make prudent investment decisions, their focus on avoiding the pitfalls of sales pressure and the discernible high quality of investment advice they offer are a few things that struck me about the company. We are excited to be a part of their next phase of growth,” Krishen Lal Khanna, who is the chairman and managing partner at Trenton Investments Company Pvt. Ltd. said