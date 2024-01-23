The Golden State holds the most number of professional sports teams in the country. California sports betting scene is flourishing, and betting sites are taking notice.

Bovada gives the best odds for basketball and baseball events, which fans of the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, and the Giants appreciate. The $750 crypto bonus is just icing on top.

But we happen to know a few other sites that come close to Bovada’s performance, and they’re all listed in this guide. You’ll find these other California sports betting sites worth checking out.

Best California Sports Betting Sites

Bovada : Best Overall

MyBookie : Top mobile betting site

BetOnline : Excellent variety of sports bonuses

BUSR : Best live betting features

Sportsbetting.ag : Great for horse racing betting

Betanysports : Awesome prop bets

Everygame : Covers niche sports

BetUS : Competitive college sports odds

Lucky99 : Best for cryptocurrency betting

Xbet : Wide range of exotic bonuses

1. Bovada – Best California Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

$750 crypto sports welcome bonus

Over 30 sports to bet on

You can custom-order odds via X (Twitter)

Constantly updating betting markets

Fast and easy payouts – 24 hours using cryptocurrencies

Reliable customer support is available 24/7

Cons:

Could use more sports bonuses

Doesn’t support Neteller and Paypal

Bovada dominates the California sports betting scene with its competitive odds, great market coverage, and generous bonuses.

Betting Markets: 4.95/5

The site presents an impressive collection of betting markets to ensure no one is left out. You can bet on popular events like baseball, football, basketball, tennis, soccer, hockey, boxing, and golf.

Additionally, the site extends its coverage to lesser-known sports like badminton, table tennis, winter sports, and futsal. And if you’re a European Sports fanatic, you’ll find sports like cricket, snooker, and darts.

Regarding the NBA and NFL matches, you can take advantage of over 100 options for each event. These include traditional offerings such as totals, win bets, spreads, and less popular alternatives such as the highest-scoring half and winning margin.

User Interface & Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

Once you land on Bovada’s website, you’ll find it straightforward. Although the site lacks originality and seems basic, it features a clean look and excels regarding ease of navigation.

Unlike most bookmakers, Bovada is clutter-free. The top part includes a detailed menu with quick links to different parts of the website. These will swiftly lead you to sports like basketball, soccer, hockey, and football sections.

Bovada allows users to switch between Decimal, Fractional, and American odds for more inclusivity. The search bar makes it easier to locate specific events.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

You can fund your Bovada account using several deposit options, including VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, and Bitcoin Cash.

To cash out, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Tether, Check by courier, Bank wire transfers, and Vouchers.

Cryptocurrencies, vouchers, and player transfers are not charged withdrawal fees. Additionally, Bovada covers the $100 fee on the first withdrawal using bank wire transfers every 90 days. Check-by couriers are, however, charged $100.

Bonuses: 4.95/5

Bovada stands as one of the best online sports betting California sites due to its generous bonuses. New players receive a 75% welcome bonus of up to $750 if they use cryptocurrencies to make their first deposit.

If you fund your account using VISA and Mastercard on your initial deposit, you’ll receive a 50% match bonus up to $250. The associated rollover requirements are 5x on the initial deposit and bonus amount.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the exclusive benefits of the Bovada crypto membership program by upgrading for free.

Still, refer your friends to Bovada for a bonus of up to $200, depending on your friend’s initial deposit. If the referred friend funds their account using any cryptocurrency, you’ll be eligible for an extra $75. The rollover requirements for this promotion are 5x.

Furthermore, as you accumulate the points, you move up on the Bovada levels – from starter to hall of fame – to unlock offers tailored just for you.

>> Claim a $750 crypto sports bonus [Bovada]

2. MyBookie – Best California Mobile Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Quality live game streaming

Responsive mobile app

Customer support is available 24/7

Generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000

Excellent website design

Cons:

Support is only for registered users

No eWallet deposit options

Not only is MyBookie one of the best online casinos for California players, it’s also a well-established sportsbook with a commendable mobile performance.

Betting Markets: 4.9/5

MyBookie receives an impressive rating due to its incredible odds across the diverse range of sports markets it offers. You can bet on top sports markets like Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, MMA, Boxing, Golf, Hockey, Tennis, Volleyball, Handball, Cricket, and Rugby.

For example, in the soccer online sports betting market, you’ll have options like over/under bet, handicaps, half-time/full-time, draw no bet, correct score predictions, and the classic match winner bet. Also, MyBookie offers a super-responsive live sports betting section.

User Interface & Mobile Experience: 4.95

In the competitive world of sports betting, MyBookie understands that having an online platform that provides a seamless user experience is paramount. This is evident in several key features of the website.

First, the site is intuitive, making the bet placement process easy. The menu offers betting options, including live bets, bonuses, and the cashier section. The ‘Help Center’ is also prominently displayed on the menu if you seek assistance.

If you have further questions and need to contact MyBookie customer support, click the ‘Contact Support’ button at the bottom of the page to access live chat, email, and phone support.

Additionally, the site is responsive and adapts to different screen sizes seamlessly. Besides the website, MyBookie has a mobile app available for download on the Play Store and iOS Apple Store.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

There are multiple reliable ways to deposit funds into your MyBookie account. These include major credit/debit cards like Mastercard and VISA. You can also use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin (BNB), Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Cardano, Dogecoin, and person-to-person transfers.

You’ll receive a confirmation message once your deposit has been successfully processed. Withdrawals can be done using the above-listed options and are typically processed within 48 hours. You may be required to verify your documents during this process.

Bonuses: 4.85

New players at MyBookie receive a 50% match that is credited as free play on their first deposit up to $1,000. The rollover requirement is 10x, and the minimum deposit is $50. Use the promo code MYB50 while redeeming this bonus.

There is a $200 sign-up cash bonus offer for those working with a modest initial deposit. This bonus is 10% of your first deposit with a cap of $200. The minimum deposit is $45, and it has a 1x rollover. Don’t forget to use the promo code 200CASH when redeeming this bonus.

Existing customers are not left behind either. You’ll be awarded a certain percentage, up to 50% of your reload deposit, in the form of free play. The minimum deposit is $100, and the bonus is capped at $1,250. The rollover requirements for this bonus vary from time to time.

Use the promo code SPORTSRELOAD while redeeming the 50% sports reload bonus at the casino’s cashier section.

If you have made a successful deposit to your account at MyBookie, you’ll automatically qualify for the 200% refer-a-friend bonus. You’ll earn a 200% bonus of up to $200 from your friend’s initial deposit of not less than $50.

This bonus can be claimed on the sportsbook when you meet the 5x rollover requirements. Additionally, MyBookie has a VIP program that offers exclusive services to its members.

>> Grab a $1,000 welcome bonus [MyBookie]

3. BetOnline – Widest Range of California Sports Betting Market Variety

Pros:

Flexible banking options

Fast crypto payouts

Top-tier mobile app

Highly customizable props

Great odds on available sports markets

Cons:

Slightly high minimum deposit of $55

High non-crypto payout fees

If you’re looking for one of the best online casinos and sports betting sites in California, BetOnline could give our top two sites a run for their money.

Betting Markets: 4.85/5

The site offers a wide range of sports markets available at BetOnline, ranging from popular sports leagues like the EPL in the soccer category to the NHL in hockey.

Enjoy the thrill of betting on ongoing matches at BetOnline by visiting the Live betting page that provides odds and betting options on various sports.

User Interface & Mobile Experience: 4.78/5

BetOnline ensures a top-tier betting experience on its website. It is well-designed and easy to use, even for new players in the sports betting market.

On the top of the page, you’ll find various links and buttons through which you can navigate to your desired sports, leagues, and betting options.

Additionally, the website adapts well to all screen sizes, enabling easy access via mobile devices and PCs. A BetOnline mobile app is available for download for Android and iOS devices.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Depositing cash at BetOnline has never been easier. The deposit methods listed on the platform include several reliable and secure methods like Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Stellar, Tether, USD Coin, Credit/Debit cards, person to person transfers, money orders, and wire transfers.

There are no deposit fees for all cryptocurrencies.

The above listed deposit options are all available for payout. Additionally, you can also receive payouts via check by courier.

Using cryptos like Bitcoin is encouraged as it comes with some advantages. Not only are there no deposit fees charged on crypto deposits, but there are also bonuses specifically tailored for crypto users.

Bonuses: 4.95/5

BetOnline is arguably one of the most popular crypto gambling sites. You can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your initial deposit of not less than $55. There is a 10x rollover requirement for this bonus, and you must use the promo code BET1000 while making your deposit. Deposits via Skrill and Neteller do not qualify for this bonus.

Additionally, for first-time users of cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there is an exclusive 100% bonus of up to $1,000 to be used anywhere in the sportsbook. To unlock this promotion, you must meet the 14x rollover requirement and make a minimum deposit of $20.

If you decide to top up your BetOnline account, a fantastic 25% reload bonus awaits you. The minimum deposit for this bonus is $100, and the maximum bonus per deposit is $250. The rollover requirement is 6x, and you must use the promo code LIFEBONUS while redeeming the bonus.

Moreover, for crypto enthusiasts looking to fund their accounts, there is a 30% crypto reload bonus just for you. When you deposit a minimum of $50 and meet the 7x rollover requirement, you’ll be awarded a 30% bonus up to $300. Use the promo code CRYPTO30.

>> Score up to $1,000 bonus [BetOnline]

4. BUSR – Best California Sportsbook App for Live Betting

Pros:

$2,500 welcome bonus

24/7 live chat support

Efficient and seamless website

Colorful live betting section

Cons:

$100 min deposit for welcome bonus

Average website interface

You won’t find better in-game betting features than what BUSR has to offer. Plus, its $2,500 welcome offer is the biggest we’ve seen on the market.

Betting Markets: 4.75/5

BUSR offers a diverse range of sports markets to bet on. Whether you are into soccer, basketball, MMA, hockey, tennis, or volleyball, BUSR has it. You can also bet on baseball, rugby, cricket, darts, and cycling.

BUSR also offers live betting for you to engage in real-time action. The most popular methods for placing bets at BUSR are parlay, prop, moneyline, total, and spread.

User Interface & Mobile Experience: 4.85/5

The website’s design adequately caters to PCs and mobile devices. Additionally, the sportsbook is neatly organized for easy navigation, ensuring convenient access to the betting markets available.

BUSR does not have a mobile app, but the website is fully responsive.

To contact support at BUSR, navigate to the ‘Support’ page, where you’ll find options like live chat, email, and phone. Live chat support is available 24/7.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

BUSR guarantees easy and secure transactions for all its users. You can deposit funds using VISA, Mastercard, Moneygram, Bank wires, and person-to-person transfers.

The minimum deposit for person-to-person transfers is $100. If your deposit is $300 or less, deposit fees will be charged. However, BUSR will reimburse you for amounts that are above $300.

Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash are also available. The minimum deposit for all cryptocurrencies is $20, and the transactions are processed instantly.

Bonuses: 4.85

You’ll receive a 100% sports free-play bonus when you make your first deposit at BUSR. The minimum deposit for this bonus is $100, with a rollover requirement of 20x and the code SPORTS100FP.

On your first deposit using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, you’ll receive a 100% sports free-play bonus of up to $1,000. Use the bonus code 100CRYPTO and ensure you meet the 10x rollover requirements before redeeming your one-time crypto sports reload bonus.

Existing customers at BUSR receive a sports bonus of up to $500 for every deposit of not less than $100 they make to their accounts. The maximum deposit is $2,500, and the rollover requirement is 5x.

Invite your friends to play at BUSR using your invite link and get a 250% bonus up to $250 when your friend makes their initial deposit. There is no limit to how many friends you can invite. The offer has a 5x rollover requirement.

>> Enjoy up to $2,500 sign-up offer [BUSR]

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Racebook of all California Betting Sites

Pros:

Accepts all major cryptocurrencies

User-friendly website

8% horse rebates

Great odds on a wide variety of markets

24/7 customer support

Cons:

$100 minimum deposit for bonus

No downloadable app

If you’re into horse racing, you found the perfect site with the best racetrack coverage across the globe. Sportsbetting.ag gives you up to 8% horse rebates

Betting Markets: 4.75/5

Sportsbetting.ag offers several sports betting markets to cater to their platform’s diverse range of sports bettors. These include Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Football, Hockey, Football, Handball, and various specialty games like darts and snooker.

Players can also place live bets on ongoing leagues like the UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, La Liga, and NCAA.

The betting options you will find at Sportsbetting.ag include classic bets like point spread, futures, moneyline, and specials. You can also utilize the props builder feature for more personalized betting alternatives.

User Interface & Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

The site boasts an excellent and intuitive user interface. You can easily access the various betting options, bonuses, banking methods, and customer support with just one or two clicks, as they are prominently displayed for your convenience.

Also, odds are provided in decimal, fractional, and American formats. Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat, phone, or email.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Sportsbetting.ag ensures quick and secure transactions by providing several reliable deposit and withdrawal options:

Cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, RIpple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin: $20 – $100,000. Bitcoin: $20 -$500,000.

Credit/Debit cards like Mastercard, Discover, American Express, VISA, Person-to-person transfers, Money Orders, Bank wire transfers, and Cashier’s check.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

The site allows you to double your money twice with the sports welcome bonus. Simply make your first two deposits of $100 or more, and you’ll receive a deposit match, up to $500 for each deposit.

Use the promo code DOUBLEUP when redeeming your bonus. There is a 14x rollover requirement for this promotion.

On your first-ever crypto deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 with the code 100CRYPTO. The minimum deposit for this bonus is $20, and you must meet the 14x rollover requirements.

When you top up your Sportsbetting.ag account with $100 or more, you’ll receive a 25% bonus up to $250. Use the promo code FORLIFE. You must make a minimum deposit of $100 and meet the 6x rollover requirements to qualify for this bonus.

Note that deposits via Skrill and Netteller don’t qualify for the Sportsbetting.ag sports reload bonus.

Additionally, if you fund your account using cryptos like Bitcoin, you are eligible for the 30% crypto reload bonus capped at $300. The minimum deposit is $50, and don’t forget to enter the promo code 30CRYPTO when claiming this offer that has a 7x rollover requirement.

>> Double your deposit up to $1,000 [Sportsbetting]

Choosing the Best Sports Betting Sites in California

Betting Markets

You should aim for the best gambling sites that offer a wide range of American and international sports. Additionally, legal California sports betting sites must offer various betting options to ensure they cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

Mobile Compatibility & User Experience

Legal sports betting sites that are easy to use and have a responsive design make your betting experience enjoyable. You should be able to access the platform from your mobile device without compromising essential features.

Banking Options

California’s best sports betting sites offer multiple banking options, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses can significantly enhance your betting experience and increase your winnings. Prioritize platforms that offer attractive bonuses with reasonable and transparent terms and conditions.

What Makes Bovada the Best Online Sportsbook in California

Bovada stands out as the top sports betting platform in California due to the following reasons:

Diverse sports markets: Bovada offers a wide variety of sports markets ranging from soccer to boxing. In addition, Bovada excels as the premier online sportsbook in California for Super Bowl betting sites enthusiasts.

Mobile compatibility and user interface : The platform is well-designed to give users a superb betting experience. It also works well on mobile devices and PCs.

Banking options : Bovada provides quick transactions through several secure payment options, including cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and credit/debit cards. Deposits are credited to your account almost instantly, and payouts are typically processed within 24 hours.

Bonuses and Promotions: New players at Bovada receive a $750 sports welcome bonus when they make deposits using cryptocurrencies. Better still, you’ll find more offers in the promotions section.

Comparison of the Top 5 Sports Betting Sites in California

Bovada: This is the best site overall, offering some of the best odds on popular sports markets. Additionally, they offer a $750 crypto bonus and a user-friendly website.

MyBookie: You can easily access the MyBookie on your mobile devices as it is fully optimized for all screen sizes. Additionally, MyBookie has a mobile app available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, making it one of the top betting apps for California.

BetOnline: From a generous 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000 to exclusive crypto bonuses, there is something for everyone at BetOnline. They also provide promotions like odd boosters, book my bet and risk-free props.

BUSR: BUSR provides an immersive sports betting experience through its live betting feature available for all popular markets. Join now for a $2,500 sports welcome bonus.

Sportsbetting.ag: Sportsbetting.ag covers a wide range of markets. You can bet on soccer, basketball, football, hockey, and specialty games like darts and snooker. Double your first deposit twice up to $1,000.

How To Sign Up at the Best California Sports Betting Sites

Want to start betting right away? First, you need to set up your online sportsbook account. Here’s how it’s done at Bovada in 3 easy steps.

Step 1: Visit the Website

Open your favorite web browser

Navigate to the official Bovada website

On the top-right of the page, click the red ‘Join’ button

Provide your details, including name, DOB, mobile number, email, and location

Verify that you are of the minimum legal online gambling age

Click ‘Register’

Step 2: Email Verification

Check your inbox for the email verification message from Bovada

Verify your email, and you’ll be redirected to the login page

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Ensure you claim the $750 crypto sports welcome bonus when making your initial deposit at Bovada. Use the promo code BTCSWB750 for this promotion.

You will receive a ‘pending transaction’ notification until your deposit is processed.

You can now start betting on top sports markets.

Have Fun at the Best Betting Sites in California

Bettors should ensure they choose reputable platforms like Bovada to avoid disappointment.

Our comprehensive review of California’s top sports betting sites analyzes them according to their user interface, bonus offerings, sports markets, and overall user experience, providing all the essential information to kickstart your sports betting journey.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: