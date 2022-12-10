17 Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked by Cryptocurrency Gambling Options, Promos, and More

Convenience, security, and lack of transaction fees are just some of the reasons why more gamblers are jumping on the crypto bandwagon these days. And more casinos are adapting to this trend.

But for every legitimate Bitcoin online casino, there are three to five phony casinos that pop out. Separating the wheat from the chaff is where our experts come in.

Bitstarz is our top pick for multiple reasons. The rest of our top-reviewed crypto casinos carry hundreds of online casino games, easy-earn bonuses, and several crypto banking options. They’re also fully licensed to operate, so we can guarantee the legitimacy and timeliness of their payouts.

Keep on reading if you want to find the best crypto gambling site for you.

Best Crypto Gambling Sites

1. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall

Pros

3,500+ BTC games

Accepts 8 cryptocurrencies

Phone, email, and live chat assistance

20 no-deposit free spins

100% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC

Cons

No live dealer access for some players

No phone support

Bitstarz is our top-ranked crypto casino for new sign-ups. Players can take advantage of a premium welcome bonus package and spin their way through thousands of crypto-exclusive slots.

Game Variety: 4.2/5

Other Bitcoin casinos can’t compete with Bitstarz’s jam-packed casino library. You’ll enjoy over 3,500 BTC games from 19 high-tech software providers that include Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, and Endorphina.

Slots enthusiasts can spin through 850+ traditional reels; while the more adventurous among them can delve into more than 600 Bitcoin-exclusive titles. We found 10+ progressive jackpots here alongside a few Bitcoin dice games and poker games.

Unfortunately, US-facing players can’t access Bitstarz’ assortment of 30+ live casino games yet. Thankfully, skill gamers will find themselves spoiled for choice with over 60 online tables that account for video poker, online blackjack, virtual baccarat, and virtual roulette. There also is an assortment of over 50 provably fair games in their library.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

Bitstarz’ no-deposit bonus adds a unique touch to their standard welcome offer package. Just for making a new account, you’ll get 20 free spins on-the-house.

When you deposit crypto from your Bitcoin wallet, you’ll enjoy a 100% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC and 160 additional free spins with your first BTC transaction. The entire package can go as high as 5 BTC over 4 deposits with just 40x rollover requirements.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Bitstarz accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, and Ethereum deposits. In order to get started, you’ll need to put down 0.0001 BTC or its equivalent. You’ll need to deposit at least 0.0002 BTC to claim the welcome package and 0.0006 BTC for the free spins.

As a registered player, you’ll enjoy less than 10-minute crypto cashouts that remain free of charge.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Betting with Bitstarz feels like playing at a futuristic arcade. Their black-on-black background works well to accommodate the smooth look and feel of their casino site. On mobile, you’ll enjoy full access to Bitstarz’s library of 3,500+ casino games, with ultra-sharp graphics and little to no lagging.

Customer Support: 4.25/5

Bitstarz offers 24/7 customer support via email and live chat. If you need to get in touch with one of their representatives immediately, we’d recommend sending them a live chat message.

2. mBit Casino – Best Bonuses of any Crypto Gambling Site

Pros

300 free spins with first deposit

Up to 5 BTC welcome package

35x playthrough requirements

2,787 crypto games

Accepts 7 cryptocurrencies

Top-notch mobile experience

Cons

No phone support

No live dealer access for US players

mBit is one of our highly recommended crypto gambling sites for its generous free spins welcome bonus. There is a huge selection of crypto games that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Game Variety: 4.1/5

mBit’s extensive list of crypto games has over 2,700 titles. A huge portion of the library is made up of high-quality slots from the software providers like Endorphina and Betsoft.

While their library is mainly made up of slots, mBit also offers a huge diversity of casino games including Lightning Roulette, Sic-Bo, scratch dice, keno, bingo, Texas Hold’em, three-card rummy, Triple Edge Poker, and many more.

Even though US players can’t access the live dealer games, their online table selection is enough to keep the fun going.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: 4.3/5

mBit’s welcome bonus is very hard to beat. If you opt in before making your first deposit, you’ll qualify for mBit’s welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. You’ll also get 300 free spins to use on their most popular slots. We were especially impressed with mBit’s minimal 35x wagering requirements. You won’t need to desperately play the slots in hopes of cashing out.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

mBit accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ripple deposits from registered players. Like Bitstarz, this casino strictly accepts crypto payments.

In order to claim your 110% first deposit bonus and 300 free spins, you’ll need to deposit at least 0.0001 BTC, 0.01 ETH, or 0.001 Bitcoin Cash.

Like Bitstarz, mBit boasts fee-free crypto payouts that deliver within 3-5 minutes instead of 3-5 business days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

If you’re familiar with Pac-Man, mBit takes on a similar aesthetic. On mobile devices; their casino is easily accessible and navigable. You can search for titles from particular software providers or scroll through organized gaming categories at the top of your screen.

As an aside, mBit’s 2,700+ games are fully compatible with older smartphones.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

mBit provides 24/7 customer assistance via email and live chat. Within seconds of sending their team a live chat message, we got a text response from a real person. Getting in touch through their support-oriented email gave us similar results – we only waited 2 hours to get a reply.

Although they don’t offer phone support, you can enjoy real-time conversation with other players and staff using mBit’s dedicated Discord server. They’re also active on several social media channels, including facebook, twitter, and instagram.

3. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Jackpot Games

Pros

132 jackpot games

1,200+ online slots

177% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

100 free spins with first deposit

Arcade-esque user interface

Accepts crypto and fiat currency

Cons

No live dealer tables

No phone support

Specialty games not playable on mobile

7Bit casino’s retro vibe is just one of the things that you’ll love about this casino. What it’s really popular for is its selection of jackpot games with an incredibly impressive prize pool.

Game Variety: 4.3/5

7Bit hosts 1,200+ popular slots and Bitcoin-exclusive titles, but their 132 available jackpot games made us look twice.

We counted tens of progressive jackpot reels that can pay into the multi-millions, and we found hundreds of Bitcoin jackpot games for players to enjoy.

And it’s not just an ideal site for jackpot games, it’s also one of the best blackjack sites you can find out there. Aside from their slots library, you’ll find 88 table games that account for several multi-hand blackjack variants, video poker games, and virtual roulette wheels. However, like out two previous picks, the live casino section is also restricted for US players.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

No matter your preferred currency, you’ll score 100 free spins with your first deposit.

Although 7Bit accepts both crypto and fiat currencies, crypto players get a vastly better deal just like in other crypto casinos. Cash bettors can only redeem $100 in bonus funds, while Bitcoin players will qualify for a 177% bonus worth up to 5 BTC.

That said, cash and crypto players have to meet the same 40x wagering requirements to cash out their bonus-derived winnings.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

7Bit accepts 7 cryptocurrencies and numerous e-wallets. Crypto players can deposit funds using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, or Dogecoin.

Cash bettors can play here using a credit/debit card, Interac, Zimpler, ecoPayz, bank transfer, PaySafeCard, Neteller, Skrill, or NeoSurf.

To get started and claim your welcome bonus here, you’ll have to deposit 0.0004 BTC. 7Bit offers fee-free crypto cashouts and e-wallet withdrawals, both of which are delivered to you instantly.

Bank transfer and debit card withdrawals are still free of charge, but you’ll have to wait 3-5 days to see your winnings.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.2/5

7Bit adopts a purple-and-black background reminiscent of 80s video arcades. Since their site is so easy to navigate and fun to use; we find ourselves coming back for more. All their games load instantly, and their platform doesn’t give us any frustration.

With the exception of their bingo and keno titles; 7Bit’s casino library is fully accessible to smartphone players.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Regrettably, 7Bit doesn’t have a toll-free phone number for players to call. In their defense; they offer 24/7 live chat and email assistance.

If you need to speak with someone urgently, we suggest reaching out via live chat. Someone is always waiting to reply on the other end of the screen. They responded to our email within 12 hours, which is firmly compliant with current industry standards.

4. Ignition Casino – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Poker Players

Pros

24/7 Bitcoin poker room

“Monthly Milly” jackpot tournaments

150% poker bonus up to $1,500

Phone, live chat, and email support

Low 25x playthrough requirements

Cons

Limited banking menu

Underwhelming bonuses

Slightly limited mobile game selection

Although Ignition only hosts 120 games; it brings a surprising amount of variety to the table. Plus, its poker section is arguably one of the best ones in the industry.

Game Variety: 4/5

Skill gamers can take part in their 24/7 Poker Room. Thousands of online poker players worldwide compete for real money right here, so there’s always room for one more bettor at the table.

Aside from real-time competition, you’ll enjoy 8 video poker variants and 8 virtual sports betting options. We also counted 34 live dealer games that include several variants of blackjack, American roulette, European roulette, Super 6, and baccarat.

While we only found 56 slots here, Ignition is a prime choice for table-focused bettors.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: 4.1/5

Ignition’s bonuses are slightly underwhelming, but they’re attached to minimal 25x wagering requirements. Fiat and crypto players can enjoy welcome bonuses of similar magnitude.

If you’re betting with cash, you’ll qualify for Ignition’s 200% fiat match bonus up to $2,000. And when you make your first crypto deposit, you can claim your 150% poker bonus worth up to $1,500. There also is a crypto casino bonus of the same amount to be used on other casino games. In total, crypto bettors can walk away with $3,000 in easy-earn bonus funds.

If you’re looking for intense, head-to-head poker competition with a million-dollar grand prize, check out Ignition’s “Monthly Milly” jackpot tournaments.

Banking Options: 3.7/5

In comparison to our higher-ranked picks, Ignition’s banking menu is rather limited. They accept Bitcoin deposits, credit card payments, voucher payments, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

To claim your poker bonus here, you’ll need to initially deposit $20 or its crypto equivalent.

Fiat bettors are limited to requesting courier check and bank transfer payouts. Both options take 5-7 business days to process and deliver, and each method comes attached to a processing fee.

On the bright side, crypto cashouts are fee-free and processed within 24 hours of request.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Ignition hosts a downloadable poker app for non-US players. In order to access the rest of their casino titles, players are tunneled through Ignition’s official website.

Ignition’s site runs on Adobe Flash, so it more closely resembles an instant-play application. Their 24/7 poker room is fully equipped and sized to handle on-the-go wagers, so you can get in on the action from your smartphone.

However, their bingo and keno games aren’t mobile-friendly.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

As one of the most reputable and long-standing Bitcoin casinos, Ignition knows how to take care of its players through efficient customer service. It offers 24/7 live chat, email, and player forums They respond to live chats in seconds and reply to emails within 6-12 hours.

5. Super Slots – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Cryptocurrency Compatibility

Pros

Accepts 17 forms of crypto

250+ slot machines

20 live dealer games

Snappy instant-play mobile app

400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000

6-tiered deposit bonus up to $6,000

Cons

No phone support available

48x crypto bonus playthrough

Slow fiat and crypto payouts

Live dealer games aren’t mobile-friendly

Super Slots is one of the newest casino sites on our list but it already supports 17 forms of cryptocurrency. If you’re looking for an opportunity to ditch or multiply your altcoin stash, consider playing here.

Game Variety: 4.1/5

Super Slots’ gaming library is a lot smaller than our top picks, but there’s still plenty of options to choose from. In total, we counted just a little over 300 games.

As you might expect from the name, Super Slots is primarily geared towards players who like to spin the reels. We found 260+ exclusive slot machines, but didn’t come across any progressive jackpot titles.

Should you be interested in something other than common, pop-culture-themed reels, Super Slots will quench your thirst for adventure. We also found 20 live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette alongside 25 online blackjack tables and 12 variants of video poker.

If you’re looking for a healthy mixture of exclusive machines and a few notable live dealer games, you’ll enjoy placing your bets with Super Slots.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: 4.2/5

At Superslots, you can claim up to $6,000 in bonus funds. You’ll receive a 250% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit, while each of your next five deposits qualifies for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000. Super Slots’ standard welcome bonus is attached to reasonable 35x wagering requirements.

You can also take advantage of their crypto-only match bonus using the code “CRYPTO400”. Although you’ll score a 400% match worth up to $4,000; you’ll have to meet 48x wagering requirements to earn your funds back.

Banking Options: 3.9/5

Super Slots is compatible with almost every crypto coin. They accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Binance, Cardano, ChainLink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba, Solana, Stellar, Tether, and USDC deposits.

Alternatively, you can deposit funds using your credit card, money orders, or bank wire transfers.

That said, you’ll have to wait for 48-hour crypto cashouts and 5-7 day fiat withdrawals here.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.1/5

Super Slots doesn’t offer any downloadable iOS or Android apps, but their instant-play mobile app does the job efficiently, making it one of the top mobile casinos on our list. Our tested slot machines loaded quickly, and each animated spin felt snappy.

It’s easy to search by category and pinpoint your desired games using their mobile app. You’ll also have access to 80+ online tables while on the go. However, none of Super Slots’ live dealer games are playable on smartphone devices.

Customer Support: 4/5

Super Slots doesn’t have a toll-free phone number to call, but they offer 24/7 customer support through live chat and email. As we’d expect here, they responded to our live chat request within 30 seconds.

They took around 24 hours to respond to our test email, which is average for most Bitcoin casinos.

How We Chose the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Online Gambling Variety

In this review, we prioritized Bitcoin gambling websites that list a varied library of casino games. That said, our top picks have a built-in advantage over traditional online casinos. You’ll find your favorite popular games alongside crypto-only titles not seen elsewhere.

Welcome Bonuses, Reload Bonuses, & Free Spins

The best Bitcoin casinos give players the largest bonus opportunities. Whether you’re after hundreds of free spins, tens of thousands of dollars in BTC, or the option to keep the bonus funds flowing, our top-reviewed online casinos come in clutch.

Crypto Payments & Crypto Withdrawals

Our top-ranked cryptocurrency gambling websites accept more than just Bitcoin. You’ll have the opportunity to deposit money using various forms of crypto and fiat currency.

We gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin casinos with the fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

If a software or payout issue surfaces, online casino players can rest easy with competent and professional customer support reps at their aid. We prioritized online casino sites with the fastest-responding teams.

Mobile Compatibility

Top-tier online gambling sites are optimized for your smartphone. We ordered our top-ranked online gambling sites by their mobile interface, gaming compatibility, and ease-of-use.

We gave special consideration to crypto casino sites with a downloadable app.

Guide to Crypto Gambling online

Do the Best Crypto Gambling Sites Offer Exclusive Bonuses?

Yes, they do. You’ll enjoy a sizable first deposit bonus, generous reload offers, hundreds of free spins, and reasonable wagering requirements with any of our top-reviewed Bitcoin sites.

Although Bitstarz, mBit, and 7Bit offer very similar welcome bonuses, mBit takes the cake in this department.

With your first deposit, you’ll qualify for mBit’s 110% deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC. As a special treat, you’ll also get 300 free spins to use across their slots library. Their reasonable 35x playthrough only solidifies this awesome bonus package.

How Can I Be Sure I’m Dealing With a Trustworthy Crypto Gambling Site?

Without exception, all trustworthy Bitcoin casinos possess a visible operating license. Our top-ranked Bitcoin sites pay tens of thousands of dollars each year to obtain proper licensure. Because they’re licensed under the Curacao Gaming Authority’s umbrella, our top picks are subject to random audits.

Slot games and table games are tested repeatedly to prove randomized outcomes and the absence of an obscene house edge.

Do Top Crypto Gambling Sites Offer Live Table Games?

Live dealer games allow you to take a virtual seat at your favorite in-person table. With the exception of 7Bit Casino; all our top-reviewed betting sites carry live dealer games. However, players in some countries can’t access the “live dealer” section at Bitstarz or mBit Casino.

That said, if you’re looking for the most varied selection of Bitcoin table games, Ignition’s library is built to satisfy your preferences. Ignition hosts 34 live dealer table games that include several variants of poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

How Can I Pick the Best Crypto Gambling Site for My Needs?

Choosing the best crypto gambling site for you is an individual decision. However, if you’re looking for a push in the right direction, we’re here to help.

If you’re just here to play the slots and claim free spins; we’d recommend signing up with Bitstarz, mBit, or 7Bit Casino. Skill gamers looking for more tables and lower playthroughs will appreciate what Ignition and Super Slots have to offer.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Gambling Sites

Bitstarz: While many online casinos accept Bitcoin deposits; Bitstarz was the first to popularize cryptocurrency gambling. Known for their award-winning games library with 3,500+ titles and best-in-class deposit bonus, it’s no surprise that they’re our top pick.

mBit Casino: mBit Casino is known for hosting 1,100+ traditional slot games and thousands more crypto-exclusive titles. It’s in our top pick list because of its exceptionally generous free spins bonus.

7Bit Casino: 7Bit Casino is the best crypto casino for progressive jackpot slots. Alongside its jackpot reels, we found over a thousand traditional real money online slots and around a hundred table games.

Ignition Casino: Ignition is the best Bitcoin casino for poker players. Enjoy classic casino games, numerous live poker variants, and “Monthly Milly” poker tournaments that list jackpot-tier grand prizes.

Super Slots: Super Slots is known for their unparalleled crypto compatibility, high-quality slot games, and generous deposit bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Our Top-Ranked Crypto Gambling Site

If you’re new to placing your wagers with online casinos, the thought of getting started with crypto gambling might feel overwhelming. Thankfully, Bitstarz streamlines the sign-up process from start to finish. You can start playing your favorite casino games in just a few minutes!

1. Create a new Bitstarz login.

On Bitstarz’s crypto casino site, you’ll notice a green “Sign Up” button at the upper right corner of your screen. Click on it, then enter your preferred email address.

Once you’ve created your unique username and password, click the “I Agree” checkbox. Then, click on “Sign Up” to continue.

2. Check your email inbox.

Now, you’ll want to check your email inbox for a verification link from Bitstarz. If you don’t see an email from their site within a few minutes, be sure to check your “spam” folder.

Then, click on “Confirm My Account” to continue.

3. Make your first Bitcoin deposit and claim your welcome bonus!

Making Bitcoin deposits and claiming your welcome bonus with Bitstarz is easy.

On their website’s homepage, simply enter the amount of BTC you’d like to deposit. Be sure to deposit 0.0008 BTC or more to qualify for your welcome bonus.

Once you’ve made your deposit; you’ll see double the amount listed as a “pending transaction” in your casino wallet.

Which Online Crypto Gambling Sites Are Worth Your Time?

Traditional casinos can’t hold a candle to our top-ranked Bitcoin betting sites. That said, you should always do your due diligence before signing up with any Bitcoin gambling platform.

Should you choose to deviate from our list; be sure that your chosen site is licensed to operate and legal to use.

To Bitcoin gamblers on the fence about their final decision, we’d like to recommend Bitstarz once more. It’s nearly impossible to go wrong with 3,500+ Bitcoin games, 180 free spins, and their 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: