10 Common PC Building Mistakes to Avoid

Although building your own computer isn’t the most difficult thing you’ll ever accomplish, it would be untrue to imply that nothing could go wrong. There are a lot of things that could stand between you and a finished project. Fortunately, it will usually be a straightforward error that can be swiftly and simply corrected. But occasionally, it’s not.

So let’s look at 10 of the most typical errors people make when constructing their own computers today. For a more thorough method, see our construction guide.

1. Purchasing out of date hardware

Buying mismatched hardware is one of the most straightforward mistakes you can make while constructing your own computer.

It’s possible that your motherboard and CPU are incompatible, or that your motherboard doesn’t support the sort of storage you purchased. Or perhaps the CPU cooler you purchased is too large for your case. In any case, purchasing mismatched gear is a major hassle that may be avoided by conducting some research before to making a purchase.

I’m not simply referring to the straightforward “will it work together?” kind of compatibility; I’m referring to all kinds. All aspects of your design need to be taken into account, including the physical size of the components, their power requirements, and even the number of storage disks you wish to use!

2. Inadequate CPU installation

It happens more frequently than you might think. The fact that CPUs must be put in a specific orientation is just unknown to a lot of individuals. This is not your responsibility; but, unless you read every single piece of documentation that comes with your hardware, it is never made abundantly apparent anywhere.

Fortunately, determining which way to install your CPU is really simple. On one of the corners of every CPU will be some sort of marker; on AMD chips, this is typically a gold arrow located in the bottom-left corner. That marking must align with the marking on your motherboard’s CPU socket, which is frequently on the “load plate” or metal component that secures your CPU. Occasionally, this indicator is located on the board itself.

3. Forgetting to connect the CPU’s power

The CPU power connection is a further exceedingly frequent error. Due to how frequently this occurs, it’s likely that on their first project, half of all novice builders will encounter this issue. Therefore, if this describes you, there is nothing to be ashamed of.

The upper left corner of your motherboard is where you’ll find the CPU power connection. When you try to turn on your build, nothing will happen if you don’t hit that with a power connection. It frequently calls for a 6 or 8-pin connection from your PSU; it may even be labeled cpu pwr or something similar.

4. Ignoring the CPU cooler’s plug

It happens rather frequently to neglect to connect in your CPU cooling. I get how it is; you’re eager to put together your new build, so you insert your CPU and secure your cooler. but disregard the power cable that is probably wrapped around or within the fan. We have all been there, so don’t worry.

Your motherboard’s CPU socket is where you’ll locate the connection for your CPU cooler. The precise location varies depending on the board, but it will undoubtedly be there, perhaps labeled “cpu fan” or something similar. When in doubt, consult the documentation for your motherboard for a precise placement.

5. Ignoring the CPU cooler’s plastic cover (or forgetting TIM)

Did you know that the thermal paste on your stock CPU cooler is typically prevented from getting on everything by a tiny slip of clear plastic? If you didn’t, you should probably double check that you took the CPU cooler off!

In addition to causing poor cooling, that piece of plastic could also melt and harm your motherboard, which is not ideal. You should be aware that even aftermarket CPU coolers contain a small piece of plastic that says “remove before use” in bold red characters. Fortunately, some coolers have lids that are so big that they are impossible to notice.

Did you know that before locking down your cooler if you purchased an aftermarket cooler, you should add a small dab of thermal paste (also known as TIM) to your CPU? If you failed to do it and it was devoid of any TIM, you must immediately take action. If you purchased an aftermarket CPU cooler, chances are it came with some thermal paste. It may have been in a small tube or bag, but you probably have some lying around. If not, Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut can be purchased for less than $10.

6. Attempting to install RAM incorrectly or not entirely

Installing RAM incorrectly or not properly seating it is almost as often as installing a CPU cooler incorrectly. Incorrect RAM installation can result in a number of issues, including the RAM simply refusing to fit in the slot and the RAM failing to utilize dual channel pairing. Your build may not work properly if your RAM is not properly installed.

Like a CPU, RAM must be put in the DIMM slots in a specific manner. You’ll notice that the pins on your RAM stick are not evenly distributed if you pay close attention to them. Right, it’s more of a 60/40 split. Now, if you look at the RAM slot on your motherboard, you’ll see that it’s similarly split 60/40. You can easily harm the RAM stick and/or the DIMM slot if it is not lined up properly.

Additionally, your motherboard will have a predetermined position for your sticks if you’re using dual channel RAM. This is significant if you’re using a dual channel pair. The placement of your RAM sticks varies depending on the motherboard, so make sure you double-check the documentation! Typically, your RAM sticks will alternate slots, but other motherboards will have them immediately beside one another.

It’s equally straightforward to remedy the issue of your RAM not being fully seated. Use equal pressure on both ends of the RAM stick as you insert it into the slot until you hear it “click.” If during installing your RAM you didn’t hear any clicks, it’s likely that it wasn’t entirely installed. If this is the case, give it one more push and you should be set to go.

Rogue motherboard standoffs, number 7.

Standoffs are the tiny metal pegs within your case that you use to mount your motherboard. Only use these where necessary; keep any additional standoffs out of your case and set them away at all times.

This error, though slightly less frequent than the others we’ve discussed so far, can have extremely detrimental outcomes, such as shorting out your motherboard. That’s not a good idea, as you may imagine; at best, your PC will power off automatically, and at worst, you might fry anything.

Avoid that at all costs and take an extra five seconds to remove any unused motherboard standoffs. I’d advise using a pair of needlenose pliers or anything comparable if they don’t want to come out readily. Or, if you’re fortunate, your case might include a little tool made expressly for removing standoffs.

8. Forgetting a storage (HDD/SSD) connection

Contrary to popular belief, forgetting a storage connection happens frequently. every journey outside of M. Two connections are necessary for two SSDs: one from the power supply and one from the drive to the motherboard. A novice builder may unknowingly connect only one of the two, which happens frequently.

Lack of SATA data cables is another method to experience issues while attaching storage. In most cases, your motherboard will come with 2 SATA data cables, which is perfect for most builds. However, if you’re adding more than 2 drives, you’ll need more cables. Fortunately, sets of three SATA III 6Gbps data cables may be found for less than $10.

9. The front I/O panel is not connected (or doing it wrong)

If you don’t connect your front I/O panel, your power and reset buttons won’t function, and any other devices you might have there, like a headphone or USB drive, won’t either. Therefore, this is definitely something to look for if you’re banging on your power button and wondering why your PC won’t switch on.

The front I/O connections are typically found bundled together and crammed somewhere at the front of your case. If your device has a microphone and headphone jack, it will typically have 8 1-pin connectors, one bigger audio connection, and one chunky USB connection. Check your handbook for the precise placement and arrangement of your front I/O connections. These all connect along the bottom or side of your motherboard.

10. Connecting the display to the motherboard (instead of your graphics card)

The most frustrating issue of them all is, of course, hooking your monitor into the incorrect display output. When this occurs, your computer will start up normally and everything will start to spin and buzz. Everything but your monitor, which is most likely only going to show a somewhat gloomy message like “No Source Signal.”

Either that, or you won’t experience any problems until you start a game because your CPU has an integrated GPU. It’s likely to slow and function poorly in general, leaving you perplexed as to why your computer isn’t operating as it should.

Double check where your monitor is plugged in before you start to worry. Is it plugged into the back I/O panel of your motherboard? If so, you should unhook it and shift the connection to your graphics card down a few inches in its place (assuming you have one).

Verify that your graphics card has power if it is already plugged in. Powered on? Verify that the PSU end of the connection is fully plugged in. That’s included as well? Is your card properly seated? The RAM in your computer clicked into place, too. If it is AND nothing else is turning on but your graphics card, it’s conceivable that your GPU has a problem.

Conclusion

Here are the top 10 blunders people make while trying to construct their own computers. As long as you fix them right away, the great majority of problems do not harm the health of your system.

Don’t feel terrible if you made one or more of these errors. Everyone starts somewhere, and when learning a new skill, mistakes are inevitable.

Focus on Developing High Quality of Mini PC Since 2015. Free Shipping and 1 Year Warranty.CHUWI Mini PC Brings Powerful Performance and Fast Technology in the Future. Worldwide Free Shipping. 95% Customer Satisfaction.

Personally, I refer to them as learning experiences since, as long as you learn from your mistakes, you are less likely to repeat them.

Chuwi has a mission to be the world’s leading technology partner for customised Laptop,tablet PC,mini PC experiences with uncompromised quality, stability, support, and performance,Chuwi Official Store.