Chitra says phones of staff tapped to check information leaks: Officials

The ex-managing director of the National Stock Exchange, Chitra Ramkrishna asserted the Enforcement Directorate that keeping an eye on the mobile at the stock exchange was carried out to make sure that no delicate informations, comprising passwords and reports are given out to the rivals. This was confirmed by the sources who have knowledge about the matter.

Although the Enforcement Directorate has contended Chitra’s asserstions claiming that the step taken was evidently an illegitimate interference as the staff members were not informed that their mobile phones were being scrutinized for ages, as claimed by the officers.

In the previous week a bench at Delhi was asserted by a confederate council that it has collected a dependable information that hints that the former MD of NSE was hearing the calls of her staff members from the year 1997. The Enforcement Directorate detained Ramkrishna on July 14 this year in a reported lawsuit of concealing the indentity, source, and destination of illicitly-obtained money and illegitimate mobile tapping. She was questioned for hours by the officials in the previous week.

One ex-police officer, Sanjay Pandey, who was the commissioner of the Mumbai Police is at present being questioned in detention by the Enforcement Directorate. In the interrogation the agency has learnt that the ex-police officer played an active role in negotiations and conferences with the NSE as a representative of a company which he established in 2001, called the iSec Services Private Limited. Apart from this he was also operating a mail account to negotiate on the everyday affair concerning the illegitimate act at the NSE and then shared the collected directives with the spokespersons of the company.

The company is charged with tapping the mobiles of the staff members of the National Stock Exchanges from the year 2009 to 2017. Reportedly, it was given an amount of ₹4.54 crore to carry out the task.

The former commissioner of the Mumbai Police defending himself said that he was not active with firm from the year 2006. However, his claims were proved wrong by an officer of Enforcement Directorate as he stated that the accused has been found to have released directives concerning the proffering of the projects on several dates after 2006. These proposals were dealing with keeping a track of the phone calls of the staff members of the National Stock Exchanges to a worker of his firm.

Pandey was also involved in negotiations with the officers of National Stock Exchanges at a regular basis on this project, he added further.