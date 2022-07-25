Best Cricket Betting Apps in India Right Now

If you are a cricket fan and love to bet on your favorite matches, then you need to check out the best cricket betting apps in India. There are a lot of great options available, and it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best options currently available and help you decide which one is the best for you. So without further ado, let’s get started!

What to Look for in a Cricket Betting App

When looking for the best cricket betting apps in India, you should take a look at some of the features they offer. We base our rankings on several parameters which we will share with you:

License

An ideal cricket betting app should be licensed by any of the big three locations: Curacao, Malta or United Kingdom. If an app is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority or UK Gambling Commission, then you can be assured that the app is safe and secure to use in India.

Banking Options

A good cricket app should offer the most convenient payment methods to Indian bettors such as:

VISA

Mastercard

PayTM

UPI

NetBanking

Neteller

Skrill

PhonePe

AstroPay

You should also look for the withdrawal time before signing up. An ideal betting app should pay their players as soon as possible. If there are delays in payments, then your betting experience will be rotten.

Customer Support

Sometimes users can encounter any problems during betting in which case you need to contact the customer support. Ideally, a betting app must provide 24/7 live support to its punters. Many companies offer live chat support which is excellent. Also, look for other ways to contact such as email, telephone, Whatsapp etc.

Welcome Bonus

When you sign up on the app, you are welcomed with betting bonuses. Look for the best bonuses and read the terms and conditions. A good betting app should offer an attractive bonus to its customers.

Feedback from other users

Read the reviews before you decide to join a cricket betting app. There are many big sites like TrustPilot where real users leave their feedback. If an app has overwhelming negative reviews, then you should stay away from that app. You can also check their social media pages for user feedback.

Top 5 Cricket Betting Apps in India

Now that you have read the parameters on which we choose the best cricket betting application, let’s have a look at the top 5 betting apps. All of these apps are fully licensed and have great feedback. They offer convenient payment options and have responsive customer support. You can bet on all cricket leagues and tournaments in the world.

Parimatch

If you are looking for the best cricket betting apps in India, look no further than Parimatch. With a wide range of markets and competitive odds, Parimatch is the perfect choice for any cricket fan. In addition to cricket, Parimatch offers a variety of other sports betting markets. So, whether you are a fan of football, basketball, or any other sport, you will be able to find a market that suits your interests.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the most popular gambling sites in the world, and they have a great cricket betting app to match. The app is extremely user-friendly and offers a great range of cricket markets. You can also live stream matches through the app, which is a great bonus. Joining the app is very easy and you can get started in a couple of minutes.

Betway

Betway is another excellent choice for cricket betting in India. The app offers a great range of markets, as well as some useful features like live streaming and cash out. It offers friendly support and fast withdrawals. You can also find a good selection of other sports markets on the app. Overall, Betway has a cricket betting app which can be highly relied upon.

ComeOn

ComeOn betting app offers a lot of goodies to its punters. This cricket betting app has a lot of features which are too many to list here. Customer support is excellent and ComeOn offers several easy payment methods to Indian punters. You will find competitive cricket odds here with a lot of promotions and bonuses. For IPL betting, ComeOn app is a great choice.

10Cric

10Cric app is available for both Android and iOS devices, so you can take your pick. The user interface is very straightforward, making it easy to place bets. You can also find a good range of cricket markets, as well as other sports markets, on the app. Overall, we were very impressed with the betting experience on offer from the 10Cric app.

According to Cricwall, these are the top five cricket betting apps in India. Do give them a try and see which suits you bet. Always gamble responsibly and have a lot of fun.